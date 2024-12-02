AIFF officially announces Shrachi Sports, Sony as broadcasters for Indian Football

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) signed a commercial rights agreement for its premier competitions with Shrachi Sports Endeavour Private Limited for producing and broadcasting 338 matches in the 2024-25 season, the body announced on Monday.
It also announced that Sony Sports Network would be showing 110 of the 132 matches of the ongoing I-League season, while Shrachi - via its SSEN app - will take up the responsibility of streaming the other leagues.
READ MORE | Sony Sports to broadcast upcoming rounds of I-League 2024-25: Shrachi MD Rahul Todi
These leagues and competitions include I-League, I-League 2, Indian Women’s League, Senior National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy and Senior Women’s National Football Championship for Rajmata Jijabai Trophy.
“This significant partnership will help Indian football to get necessary exposure,” said AIFF Secretary General Anilkumar.
Rahul Todi, Managing Director, Shrachi Sports, said, “It is indeed a historic day for Shrachi Sports to be partnering with AIFF. This will provide a platform for men and women players to showcase their talents to national and international audiences with high quality HD content. With this partnership, Shrachi shows its commitment towards being part of India’s growing sports ecosystem.”
