 />
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Full list of qualified teams after Botafogo wins Copa Libertadores

The tournament will bring together the most successful club sides from each of the six international confederations: AFC, CAF, Concacaf, CONMEBOL, OFC and UEFA.

Published : Dec 02, 2024 16:07 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
On December 1, Brazilian side Botafogo completed the roster for the tournament after it beat Atletico Mineiro to win its first Copa Libertadores title, in Buenos Aries, Argentina.
On December 1, Brazilian side Botafogo completed the roster for the tournament after it beat Atletico Mineiro to win its first Copa Libertadores title, in Buenos Aries, Argentina. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

On December 1, Brazilian side Botafogo completed the roster for the tournament after it beat Atletico Mineiro to win its first Copa Libertadores title, in Buenos Aries, Argentina. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The next edition of the FIFA Club World Cup will be held in June and July of 2025, where 32 teams will battle for the title with USA confirmed as the host nation.

The tournament will bring together the most successful club sides from each of the six international confederations: AFC, CAF, Concacaf, CONMEBOL, OFC and UEFA.

On December 1, Brazilian side Botafogo completed the roster for the tournament after it beat Atletico Mineiro to win its first Copa Libertadores title, in Buenos Aries, Argentina.

The draw for the Club World Cup is scheduled to take place on December 5, 2024 in Miami.

When will the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 be played?

The tournament will take place from June 15 to  July 13, 2025.

Teams qualified for Club World Cup 2025
Read: Team - Qualification criteria
Inter Miami (USA) - Host nation slot
Al Ahly (EGY) – 2020/21, 2022/23 and 2023/24 CAF Champions League
Wydad (MAR) – 2021/22 CAF Champions League
ES Tunis (TUN) - CAF ranking pathway
Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA) - CAF ranking pathway
Al Hilal (KSA) – 2021 AFC Champions League
Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN) – 2022 AFC Champions League
Al Ain (UAE) - 2023/24 AFC Champions League
Ulsan HD FC (KOR) - AFC ranking pathway
Chelsea (ENG) – 2020/21 UEFA Champions League
Real Madrid (ESP) – 2021/22 and 2023/24 UEFA Champions League
Manchester City (ENG) – 2022/23 UEFA Champions League
Bayern Munich (GER) – UEFA ranking pathway
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) – UEFA ranking pathway
Inter Milan (ITA) – UEFA ranking pathway
Porto (POR) - UEFA ranking pathway
Benfica (POR) – UEFA ranking pathway
Borussia Dortmund (GER) - UEFA ranking pathway
Juventus (ITA) - UEFA ranking pathway
Atletico Madrid (ESP) - UEFA ranking pathway
FC Salzburg (AUT) - UEFA ranking pathway
Monterrey (MEX) – 2021 Concacaf Champions Cup
Seattle Sounders (USA) – 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup
Club Leon (MEX) – 2023 Concacaf Champions Cup
Pachuca (MEX) - 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup
Auckland City (NZL) – OFC ranking pathway
Palmeiras (BRA) – 2021 CONMEBOL Libertadores
Flamengo (BRA) – 2022 CONMEBOL Libertadores
Fluminense (BRA) – 2023 CONMEBOL Libertadores
Botafogo (BRA) - 2024 CONMEBOL Libertadores
River Plate (ARG) - CONMEBOL ranking pathway
Boca Juniors (ARG) - CONMEBOL ranking pathway

