FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Full list of qualified teams after Botafogo wins Copa Libertadores

The next edition of the FIFA Club World Cup will be held in June and July of 2025, where 32 teams will battle for the title with USA confirmed as the host nation.

The tournament will bring together the most successful club sides from each of the six international confederations: AFC, CAF, Concacaf, CONMEBOL, OFC and UEFA.

On December 1, Brazilian side Botafogo completed the roster for the tournament after it beat Atletico Mineiro to win its first Copa Libertadores title, in Buenos Aries, Argentina.

The draw for the Club World Cup is scheduled to take place on December 5, 2024 in Miami.

When will the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 be played?

The tournament will take place from June 15 to July 13, 2025.