The sixth round of the first edition of the AFC Champions League Elite is set to begin, with eight teams in action in the West division, starting on Monday. Iranian giant Persepolis will open the matchday against Al Shorta from Iraq, while the day will conclude with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr facing Al Sadd.

Persepolis, the Iranian Premier Division champion, has failed to carry its momentum into the continental tournament, with no wins in five matches so far. They will hope to turn the tide against lower-placed teams as the league progresses.

Meanwhile, Al Nassr has been in flying form, winning four of its last five games. The team sits third in both the Saudi Pro League and the Champions League West standings. In its previous match, captain Ronaldo led from the front, scoring a brace against Damac. He will look to add to his 915-goal tally at the age of 39.

Here is the full list of matches in the AFC Champions League Elite on December 2:

Persepolis vs Al Shorta - 7:30 pm IST -- Hamad bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha

Al Ahli vs Esteghlal - 9:30 pm -- King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah

Al Wasl vs Al Rayyan -- 9:30 pm -- Zabeel Stadium, Dubai

Al Nassr vs Al Sadd -- Al Awal Park -- Riyadh

Table-topper Al Ahli will look to secure maximum points this time as it meets struggling Esteghlal from Iran. The squad, featuring former Premier League stars Riyadh Mahrez and Edouard Mendy, has scored 12 goals in five match in the Champion League and is two points ahead of Saudi champion Al Hilal in the standings.

“The tournament is very difficult, it is similar to the UEFA Champions League,” said Al-Hilal boss Jorge Jesus. “If we want to succeed, we must manage in the required manner. Pressure and fatigue are the fate of big clubs that compete in all tournaments and we are up to the task.”