  • Persepolis vs Al Shorta - 7:30 pm IST -- Hamad bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha
  • Al Ahli vs Esteghlal - 9:30 pm -- King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah
  • Al Wasl vs Al Rayyan -- 9:30 pm -- Zabeel Stadium, Dubai
  • Al Nassr vs Al Sadd -- Al Awal Park -- Riyadh