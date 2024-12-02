Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer said his understanding with forward Nicolas Jackson is growing after the pair both scored in its 3-0 home win over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.

Enzo Maresca-led Chelsea has 25 points from 13 games, level with second placed Arsenal and nine points adrift of leader Liverpool.

Senegal international Jackson has taken his time to settle since joining Chelsea last season but he and Palmer have scored eight league goals already in the current campaign.

“Me and Nico work well together,” Palmer told the club website. “We speak to each other every day and we message each other after games. We are trying to work on our relationship to help us on the pitch and hopefully that work is showing.”

Chelsea finished sixth last season but has been far more consistent in the league,having lost only to Manchester City and Liverpool.

Speaking about if Chlesea can target a Champions League place, Palmer said, “It’s too early (to predict this season). If we keep winning then we will be near the top four.

“But like the gaffer said Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal have been together for more than five years, whereas we’ve only been together for a season. We just want to keep going and winning the games.”

The Blues visit Southampton midweek before travelling to face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

(With inputs from Reuters)