 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NZ vs ENG: New Zealand coach Stead says Santner has a chance to face England in Wellington

Santner, who took 13 wickets in his last Test in India, was included in the squad only for the second and third Tests in Wellington and Hamilton.

Published : Dec 02, 2024 13:14 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner coud get a chance to play in the second Test against England.
FILE PHOTO: New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner coud get a chance to play in the second Test against England. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner coud get a chance to play in the second Test against England. | Photo Credit: AP

Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner has a chance to return to the New Zealand team for the second Test against England but coach Gary Stead said he would be standing by his batters after the eight-wicket loss in the series opener on Sunday.

Santner, who took 13 wickets in his last Test in India as the Blacks Caps won the second match on their way to a series sweep, was included in the squad only for the second and third Tests in Wellington and Hamilton.

“That’s the likely big decision to make,” Stead told reporters on Monday. “I guess Mitch’s selection is on the back of what happened in Wellington last (season) with it being very, very spin friendly. But we will monitor that when we get up there and have a look.”

In March, Australia off spinner Nathan Lyon took 10 wickets at Basin Reserve as New Zealand, who did not play a specialist spinner, fell to a 172-run defeat.

ALSO READ | Latham rules out extra catching practice after England defeat

The Black Caps fielded four seamers in the first clash in Christchurch and Nathan Smith, who made his Test debut, looks the most likely to make way if Santner comes into the side in Wellington, where the series resumes on Friday.

While a flurry of dropped catches were the most notable feature of New Zealand’s performance in the first test, some of the home batters, including opener Devon Conway and wicketkeeper Tom Blundell, continued poor runs of form.

Stead said there would be no changes to the squad before the Wellington match and shrugged off the suggestion that Glenn Phillips, who is in fine form, might be moved above Blundell in the batting order.

“We’ve got a lot of faith in Tom Blundell,” he said. “Glenn Phillips has done an amazing job batting with the tail as well, and has become really adept at that. Tom Blundell played some critical innings for us ... and we think he’s our man to keep coming right, and we have a lot of faith that he will do so.”

Conway has scored just 53 runs in his last five innings but Stead backed him to come good too.

“Everyone wants more all the time,” he said. “I think opening batsman in New Zealand conditions can be the some of the toughest conditions in the world to play.

“Devon’s a class player, and you don’t lose that class over a week, a month. He wants more, don’t get me wrong, but we still have a lot of faith in the way that Dev plays.”

Related stories

Related Topics

New Zealand /

England /

Mitchell Santner /

gary stead

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Palmer says his connection with Chelsea’s Jackson is growing
    Team Sportstar
  2. NZ vs ENG: New Zealand coach Stead says Santner has a chance to face England in Wellington
    Reuters
  3. What are the matches in AFC Champions League Elite on December 2?
    Team Sportstar
  4. ITTF Mixed Team World Cup: India loses to China, suffers second consecutive defeat in group stage
    Team Sportstar
  5. Juan Martin del Potro retires after beating Novak Djokovic in emotional farewell match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. NZ vs ENG: New Zealand coach Stead says Santner has a chance to face England in Wellington
    Reuters
  2. Sunil Gavaskar: India have silenced scaremongers with dominant performance in Perth
    Sunil Gavaskar
  3. Don Bradman’s India vs Australia cap heads to auction, could cross Rs 2 crore
    AFP
  4. WI vs BAN, 2nd Test: Seales takes 4/5 in almost 16 overs in dominant Day 2 for West Indies vs Bangladesh
    AP
  5. Pakistan cruises to opening T20 win over Zimbabwe
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Palmer says his connection with Chelsea’s Jackson is growing
    Team Sportstar
  2. NZ vs ENG: New Zealand coach Stead says Santner has a chance to face England in Wellington
    Reuters
  3. What are the matches in AFC Champions League Elite on December 2?
    Team Sportstar
  4. ITTF Mixed Team World Cup: India loses to China, suffers second consecutive defeat in group stage
    Team Sportstar
  5. Juan Martin del Potro retires after beating Novak Djokovic in emotional farewell match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment