India went down 0-8 to China in its second Group 1 match of the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup in Chengdu, China, on Monday.

Earlier, India had also lost 3-8 to USA in its tournament opener. The first team to win a total of eight games clinches the match.

With one group match remaining against Australia, India needs a miracle to qualify for the knockout stage. Only the top two teams from each group will make it to the next stage.

Playing without higher-ranked players such as Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula, India had no answers against China and failed to win a single game.

In the opening mixed doubles match, Pritha Vartikar and Jeet Chandra lost 3-0 (11-8, 11-2, 11-2) to Lin Shidong and Kuai Man.

In the women’s singles, Wang Yidi defeated Yashaswini Ghorpade 3-0 (11-4, 11-3, 11-8) while in men’s singles, Wang Chuqin took down Snehit Suravajjula 2-0 (11-5, 11-9) to complete China’s second straight win.

The Indian squad also has Manush Shah, Manav Thakkar, Poymantee Baisya and Sayali Wani.