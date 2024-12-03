 />
Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info, La Liga 2024-25: When, where to watch MLL v BAR; Preview; Predicted Lineups

Here’s everything you need to know about the La Liga 2024-25 match between Mallorca and Barcelona at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix on Tuesday.

Published : Dec 03, 2024 08:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Benito Ramirez and Mika Marmol of UD Las Palmas during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and UD Las Palmas at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on November 30, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.
FILE PHOTO: Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Benito Ramirez and Mika Marmol of UD Las Palmas during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and UD Las Palmas at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on November 30, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Benito Ramirez and Mika Marmol of UD Las Palmas during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and UD Las Palmas at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on November 30, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

PREVIEW

Barcelona had started its season under new manager Hansi Flick in great form -- winning 11 of its first 12 La Liga matches, averaging over three goals per game and thrashing old rival Real Madrid 4-0.

But suddenly it seems to have hit a brick wall as it has picked up only one point in its last three matches.

Defeats against Real Sociedad and Las Palmas cut Barcelona’s comfortable nine-point lead in the standings to just one and Flick is now under pressure to break the winless run against Mallorca on Tuesday.

Since overcoming local rival Espanyol 3-1 a month ago, Barca was beaten 1-0 at Real Sociedad, gave up a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Celta Vigo and suffered an embarrassing 2-1 loss at home against lowly Las Palmas which arrived at Camp Nou on Saturday in the relegation zone.

With second-placed Real Madrid on 37 points and with a game in hand, Barca knows it cannot afford any slip-ups against Mallorca.

(With inputs from Reuters)

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Mallorca: Greif (GK), Morey, Valjent, Raillo, Mojica, Morlanes, Costa, Navarro, Rodriguez, Darder, Larin

Barcelona: Pena (GK), Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Martin, de Jong, Pedri, Raphinha, Lopez, Yamal, Lewandowski

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When is Mallorca vs Barcelona kicking off?
The Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 match will kick off on Tuesday, November 3, at 11:30 pm IST at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix.
Where to watch Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE?
The Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 match will not be telecast on any channel in India. The match will be live-streamed on the GXR World app and website. Moreover, you can stay tuned to Sportstar’s website and app for the latest updates from the fixture.

