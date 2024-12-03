Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info, La Liga 2024-25: When, where to watch MLL v BAR; Preview; Predicted Lineups

PREVIEW

Barcelona had started its season under new manager Hansi Flick in great form -- winning 11 of its first 12 La Liga matches, averaging over three goals per game and thrashing old rival Real Madrid 4-0.

But suddenly it seems to have hit a brick wall as it has picked up only one point in its last three matches.

Defeats against Real Sociedad and Las Palmas cut Barcelona’s comfortable nine-point lead in the standings to just one and Flick is now under pressure to break the winless run against Mallorca on Tuesday.

Since overcoming local rival Espanyol 3-1 a month ago, Barca was beaten 1-0 at Real Sociedad, gave up a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Celta Vigo and suffered an embarrassing 2-1 loss at home against lowly Las Palmas which arrived at Camp Nou on Saturday in the relegation zone.

With second-placed Real Madrid on 37 points and with a game in hand, Barca knows it cannot afford any slip-ups against Mallorca.

(With inputs from Reuters)

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Mallorca: Greif (GK), Morey, Valjent, Raillo, Mojica, Morlanes, Costa, Navarro, Rodriguez, Darder, Larin

Barcelona: Pena (GK), Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Martin, de Jong, Pedri, Raphinha, Lopez, Yamal, Lewandowski

LIVE STREAMING INFO