Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing in Al Nassr vs Al Sadd AFC Champions League Elite match?

Fans of Cristiano Ronaldo were surprised to see the team sheet for the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al Nassr and Al Sadd as the Portugal captain was missing from the matchday squad.

Published : Dec 02, 2024 22:51 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo.
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Cristiano Ronaldo is not part of the Al Nassr squad for its AFC Champions League Elite match against Al Sadd being played at the Al -Awwal Park in Riyadh on Monday.

Ronaldo has scored 15 goals and assisted three more in 18 matches across all competitions for Nassr this season and also scored a brace in its previous Saudi Pro League fixture, a 2-0 win over Damac FC.

However, the 39-year-old was left out of the squad for the home game against Al Sadd.

WHY IS RONALDO NOT PLAYING IN AL NASSR VS AL SADD?

Ronaldo’s absence from the matchday squad could be a strategic move by Stefano Pioli, with the team looking well in the Asian Champions League. There is no reported injury about the forward so far.

Al Nassr has already qualified for the knockout stages of the competition with four wins and one draw in its five games. The team has been in flying form, winning four of its last five games in all competitions.

Ronaldo has scored four goals in four appearances in this season of the AFC Champions League Elite.

