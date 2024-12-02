Santiago to host 2025 Women’s Junior World Cup

Chile’s capital city, Santiago, will host the 11th edition of the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2025, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) announced on Monday. This will be the fourth time that the South American nation hosts the event.

The tournament will feature 24 nations, eight more than the previous edition.

With the hosts, Chile, the following teams have already qualified for the event:

Europe: Netherlands, Spain, England, Germany, Belgium, Ireland, Wales, Scotland

Pan America: Argentina, USA, Uruguay, Canada

The teams from Africa, Asia, and Oceania will qualify at a later stage. India will participate in the 2024 Women’s Hockey Junior Asia Cup, where the top five teams will qualify for the World Cup.

“We are thrilled to announce some excellent news: Santiago de Chile will host the upcoming Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup! This prestigious event, which brings together the world’s brightest young talents and future generations of hockey stars, will take place at the home of our ‘Diablas and Diablos’. This will undoubtedly boost the growth and development of hockey in our region,” said Andrés de Witt, President of the Chilean Field Hockey Federation and the Local Organizing Committee.

The last edition of the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup took place in 2023, also in Santiago, and was won by the Netherlands.