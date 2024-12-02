Bayern Munich’s draw at Borussia Dortmund plays no role ahead of Cup game, says Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso

Bayern Munich’s 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Saturday plays no role in preparations of holder Bayer Leverkusen for its German Cup last 16 clash against the Bavarians on Tuesday, coach Xabi Alonso said.

Bayern had to come from a goal down to snatch a draw with a late equaliser in Dortmund as its seven-game winning run across all competitions without conceding a goal came to an end.

But Leverkusen’s Alonso expects a different Bayern team against it in Munich.

“For me, it is a different game. First of all, it is Munich. I watched the game (against Dortmund) but we expect a very hard game in Munich,” Alonso told a press conference in Leverkusen on Monday.

Bayern, under new coach Vincent Kompany, looks to have rediscovered its dominance and is top of the Bundesliga with a four-point advantage. It has also bounced back in the Champions League after a rocky start.

Leverkusen, who won the league and Cup double without defeat last season, is third in the Bundesliga standings, seven points behind Bayern.

“But the Cup is one game and anything can happen there. Tomorrow is like a final for us. There is no tougher game than a game at the Allianz Arena,” Alonso said.

“Normally if Bayern play at the Allianz Arena in the Bundesliga, the Champions League or the Cup they are always the favourites. It is the biggest challenge. Almost a final,” added the Spaniard.

Leverkusen will still be without key striker Victor Boniface just as Bayern is missing top scorer Harry Kane.

But Alonso said he was happy to have forward Patrik Schick firing on all cylinders, with the Czech having netted the winner against Union Berlin on Saturday after his hat-trick over Heidenheim a week earlier.

Schick had also scored in its midweek 5-0 demolition of Salzburg in the Champions League.

“Patrik is in a top moment. He not only scores but does a lot of other things right, also against Union Berlin in an intense game against a tough defence. I am happy he is having this good feeling,” Alonso said.