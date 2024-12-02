 />
Messi, Ronaldo only World XI nominees from clubs outside Europe as voted by players

The 37-year-old Messi and 39-year-old Ronaldo were the only players not with clubs in Europe to be voted on a 26-man shortlist for the world team of the year organized by global players’ union FIFPRO on Monday.

Published : Dec 02, 2024 22:40 IST , HOOFDDORP - 2 MINS READ

Nominees for the Best FIFA football player, Argentina forward Lionel Messi (R) and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo (L) chat before thaking their seats for The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony, on October 23, 2017 in London.
Nominees for the Best FIFA football player, Argentina forward Lionel Messi (R) and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo (L) chat before thaking their seats for The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony, on October 23, 2017 in London. | Photo Credit: AFP
Nominees for the Best FIFA football player, Argentina forward Lionel Messi (R) and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo (L) chat before thaking their seats for The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony, on October 23, 2017 in London. | Photo Credit: AFP

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are still popular and respected by their fellow players even though they no longer play for European clubs.

The 37-year-old Messi and 39-year-old Ronaldo were the only players not with clubs in Europe to be voted on a 26-man shortlist for the world team of the year organized by global players’ union FIFPRO on Monday.

The other 24 nominees played in the past year with clubs in England, Germany, Spain and France, though Kylian Mbappé was the only French connection after spending last season at Paris Saint-Germain.

No player from any Italian club was selected, nor from any club in South America or Africa.

Eight players from Real Madrid, including Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham were on the shortlist, plus seven from Manchester City including Ballon d’Or winner Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland.

Yamine Lamal, the 17-year-old from Barcelona who was the breakout star of Spain’s European Championship title, also made it in polling by union members worldwide.

Messi, in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami, and Ronaldo, in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr, will find out on Dec. 9 if they are in the World XI lineup.

FIFPRO said the final team will include the highest-polling goalkeeper, plus each of the top three vote-getters among defenders, midfielders and forwards. The final place goes to the outfield player with the next highest votes total.

The Netherlands-based union said 28,000 players from 70 countries sent votes.

FIFPRO’s 26-man shortlist for the world team of the year:
Goalkeepers: Ederson (Manchester City, Brazil), Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa, Argentina), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich, Germany).
Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid, Spain), Rúben Dias (Manchester City, Portugal), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Netherlands), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen, Netherlands), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid, Germany), William Saliba (Arsenal, France), Kyle Walker (Manchester City, England).
Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid, England), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, Belgium), Phil Foden (Manchester City, England), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid, Germany), Luka Modrić (Real Madrid, Croatia), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich, Germany), Rodri (Manchester City, Spain), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid, Uruguay).
Forwards: Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Norway), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich, England), Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain/Real Madrid, France), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami, Argentina), Cole Palmer (Manchester City/Chelsea, England), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr, Portugal), Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid, Brazil), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona, Spain).

