 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Liverpool vs Man City: Guardiola says ‘maybe, I deserve to be sacked’ after showing six fingers to taunts

Liverpool rode on goals off Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo to beat Manchester City, with Guardiola suffering four consecutive league defeats for the first time in his managerial career.

Published : Dec 02, 2024 14:37 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Guardiola’s chances of being shown the door, however, are practically none as he signed a two-year contract recently but the pressure to perform is bound to keep him busy in an environment where managers are changed very quickly.
Guardiola’s chances of being shown the door, however, are practically none as he signed a two-year contract recently but the pressure to perform is bound to keep him busy in an environment where managers are changed very quickly. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Guardiola’s chances of being shown the door, however, are practically none as he signed a two-year contract recently but the pressure to perform is bound to keep him busy in an environment where managers are changed very quickly. | Photo Credit: AP

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks to have entered unchartered territory after his side suffered a 0-2 loss to rival Liverpool in the Premier League.

Arne Sot’s men rode on goals off Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo to offer a sucker punch to an already struggling team, with Guardiola suffering four consecutive league defeats for the first time in his managerial career.

“Getting sacked in the morning” chants from a raucous Kop added insult to injury as Guardiola replied by holding up six fingers for each Premier League title his side has won compared to Liverpool’s one.

“I didn’t expect them to chant that, maybe I deserve to be sacked,” Guardiola told reporters after the match. “I didn’t expect that, but it’s fine. When you win, you laugh. When you lose, they laugh, and you have to accept it.

“But I’m practical. I’m not depressed. When I think I cannot do it, we’ll talk with the club, but I feel that I want to do it. Life is not always perfect. Now we are not as strong as we were, that is a reality.”

ALSO READ: Mohamed Salah - Until now, this is the last Man City game I will play for Liverpool

Guardiola’s chances of being shown the door, however, are practically none as he signed a two-year contract recently but the pressure to perform is bound to keep him busy in an environment where managers are changed very quickly.

“I said before this game that we weren’t in a position to think about targets but the season is long,” Guardiola said.

“We have to think about making results and then some players will come back and then we’ll be better and we’ll believe maybe. There are many things to fight for and we’re going to try.

“These players have given me the chance to live maybe the best years of my life. All I can do is be here to try and find a solution.”

City faces in-form Nottingham Forest on December 4 and travels to Selhurst Park three days later. Then awaits a crucial Champions League clash against Juventus.

Related Topics

Manchester City /

Liverpool /

Pep Guardiola /

Mohamed Salah

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ‘Stampedes’ kill 56 at Guinea football match: Government
    AFP
  2. Juan Martin Del Potro retirement: Highlights of Argentine star’s injury-hit career
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Full list of qualified teams after Botafogo wins Copa Libertadores
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs IND, 2nd Test: Dress rehearsal at Canberra leaves door open for India to rejig batting order
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. Abu Dhabi GP: Esteban Ocon released by Alpine, Doohan to drive at final Grand Prix of the season
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Man City has the spirit to weather the storm, says Dias
    Team Sportstar
  2. Liverpool vs Man City: Guardiola says ‘maybe, I deserve to be sacked’ after showing six fingers to taunts
    Team Sportstar
  3. Palmer says his connection with Chelsea’s Jackson is growing
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mohamed Salah - Until now, this is the last Man City game I will play for Liverpool
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Salah, Gakpo score as Liverpool beats Manchester City to extend lead at top
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ‘Stampedes’ kill 56 at Guinea football match: Government
    AFP
  2. Juan Martin Del Potro retirement: Highlights of Argentine star’s injury-hit career
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Full list of qualified teams after Botafogo wins Copa Libertadores
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs IND, 2nd Test: Dress rehearsal at Canberra leaves door open for India to rejig batting order
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. Abu Dhabi GP: Esteban Ocon released by Alpine, Doohan to drive at final Grand Prix of the season
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment