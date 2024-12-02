Liverpool vs Man City: Guardiola says ‘maybe, I deserve to be sacked’ after showing six fingers to taunts

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks to have entered unchartered territory after his side suffered a 0-2 loss to rival Liverpool in the Premier League.

Arne Sot’s men rode on goals off Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo to offer a sucker punch to an already struggling team, with Guardiola suffering four consecutive league defeats for the first time in his managerial career.

“Getting sacked in the morning” chants from a raucous Kop added insult to injury as Guardiola replied by holding up six fingers for each Premier League title his side has won compared to Liverpool’s one.

“I didn’t expect them to chant that, maybe I deserve to be sacked,” Guardiola told reporters after the match. “I didn’t expect that, but it’s fine. When you win, you laugh. When you lose, they laugh, and you have to accept it.

“But I’m practical. I’m not depressed. When I think I cannot do it, we’ll talk with the club, but I feel that I want to do it. Life is not always perfect. Now we are not as strong as we were, that is a reality.”

Guardiola’s chances of being shown the door, however, are practically none as he signed a two-year contract recently but the pressure to perform is bound to keep him busy in an environment where managers are changed very quickly.

“I said before this game that we weren’t in a position to think about targets but the season is long,” Guardiola said.

“We have to think about making results and then some players will come back and then we’ll be better and we’ll believe maybe. There are many things to fight for and we’re going to try.

“These players have given me the chance to live maybe the best years of my life. All I can do is be here to try and find a solution.”

City faces in-form Nottingham Forest on December 4 and travels to Selhurst Park three days later. Then awaits a crucial Champions League clash against Juventus.