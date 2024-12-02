Italy to host Davis Cup Finals for three years from 2025

Italy will host the Davis Cup Finals from 2025 to 2027, the International Tennis Federation announced on Monday. Next year, the final-eight stage will be held in Bologna.

For the last three editions, Spain’s Malaga was the host to the world’s top eight teams vying for the presitigious Davis Cup title. This year, Italy clinched the title for the second consecutive time.

“We are delighted to partner with the FITP for the Davis Cup Final 8. Italy has a rich history in tennis and a proven ability to host world-class sporting events,” said ITF President David Haggerty.

Angelo Binaghi, President of the Italian Tennis Federation, said, “We are thrilled to have been selected as hosts and look forward to welcoming the best teams in the world to our country next November and for the next three years.”

Italy first competed in the competition more than 100 years back, in 1922, and won its first title in 1976.