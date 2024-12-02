 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Italy to host Davis Cup Finals for three years from 2025

For the last three editions, Spain’s Malaga was the host to the world’s top eight teams vying for the presitigious Davis Cup title.

Published : Dec 02, 2024 22:24 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Italy’s Jannik Sinner celebrates with the trophy after winning the Davis Cup Finals.
FILE PHOTO: Italy’s Jannik Sinner celebrates with the trophy after winning the Davis Cup Finals. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Italy’s Jannik Sinner celebrates with the trophy after winning the Davis Cup Finals. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Italy will host the Davis Cup Finals from 2025 to 2027, the International Tennis Federation announced on Monday. Next year, the final-eight stage will be held in Bologna.

For the last three editions, Spain’s Malaga was the host to the world’s top eight teams vying for the presitigious Davis Cup title. This year, Italy clinched the title for the second consecutive time.

“We are delighted to partner with the FITP for the Davis Cup Final 8. Italy has a rich history in tennis and a proven ability to host world-class sporting events,” said ITF President David Haggerty.

Angelo Binaghi, President of the Italian Tennis Federation, said, “We are thrilled to have been selected as hosts and look forward to welcoming the best teams in the world to our country next November and for the next three years.”

Italy first competed in the competition more than 100 years back, in 1922, and won its first title in 1976.

Related stories

Related Topics

Italy /

Davis Cup /

davis cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Italy to host Davis Cup Finals for three years from 2025
    Team Sportstar
  2. La Liga 2024-25: Barca boss Flick rues missed chances, urges players to be more clinical
    Reuters
  3. La Liga 2024-25: Fans accused of racism during El Clasico set to be banned from stadiums for a year
    AP
  4. Ding Chillin’ as defending champion defies preconceived odds at World Chess Championship 2024
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. Mandaviya: Khelo India Scheme has Identified 2781 athletes, enhanced global sports performance
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Italy to host Davis Cup Finals for three years from 2025
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tennis Premier League 2024: Preview, teams, players, format, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Juan Martin del Potro retires after beating Novak Djokovic in emotional farewell match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Djokovic eager to beat Sinner, Alcaraz at Grand Slams
    Reuters
  5. Novak Djokovic presents Copa Libertadores trophy before Botafogo vs Atletico Mineiro final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Italy to host Davis Cup Finals for three years from 2025
    Team Sportstar
  2. La Liga 2024-25: Barca boss Flick rues missed chances, urges players to be more clinical
    Reuters
  3. La Liga 2024-25: Fans accused of racism during El Clasico set to be banned from stadiums for a year
    AP
  4. Ding Chillin’ as defending champion defies preconceived odds at World Chess Championship 2024
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. Mandaviya: Khelo India Scheme has Identified 2781 athletes, enhanced global sports performance
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment