Next Gen ATP Finals 2024: All you need to know about tournament-record prize money

The champion of the tournament will earn $526,480 in prize money if he lifts the trophy without a defeated.

Published : Dec 02, 2024 18:13 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz returns the ball to Argentina’s Sebastian Baez during the ATP Next Gen semifinal tennis tournament in Milan, Italy, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
FILE PHOTO: Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz returns the ball to Argentina’s Sebastian Baez during the ATP Next Gen semifinal tennis tournament in Milan, Italy, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. | Photo Credit: AP
FILE PHOTO: Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz returns the ball to Argentina’s Sebastian Baez during the ATP Next Gen semifinal tennis tournament in Milan, Italy, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. | Photo Credit: AP

The Next Gen ATP Finals 2024 will award a tournament-record $2.05 million in prize money at the 20-and-under event, which is set to be played from December 18-22 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The champion of the tournament will earn $526,480 in prize money if he lifts the trophy without a defeated.

Three matches at this year’s tournament will be worth more than $100,000. Each semifinal victory will be worth $113,500 and the championship match will yield the winner $153,000. The participation fee for each player at the event is $150,000.

Next Gen ATP Finals 2024 Prize Money
Alternate - $15,000
Participation Fee - $150,000
Round-Robin Match Win - $36,660
Semifinal Win - $113,500
Final Win - $153,000
Undefeated Champion - $526,480

Players like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have played in this tournament in the past.

Who are playing in Next Gen ATP Finals 2024?
Arthur Fils
Alex Michelsen
Jakub Mensik
Juncheng Shang
Learner Tien
Luca Van Assche
Nishesh Basavareddy
Joao Fonseca

