Next Gen ATP Finals 2024: All you need to know about tournament-record prize money

The Next Gen ATP Finals 2024 will award a tournament-record $2.05 million in prize money at the 20-and-under event, which is set to be played from December 18-22 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
The champion of the tournament will earn $526,480 in prize money if he lifts the trophy without a defeated.
Three matches at this year’s tournament will be worth more than $100,000. Each semifinal victory will be worth $113,500 and the championship match will yield the winner $153,000. The participation fee for each player at the event is $150,000.
Next Gen ATP Finals 2024 Prize Money
Players like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have played in this tournament in the past.
Who are playing in Next Gen ATP Finals 2024?
