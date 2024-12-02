Next Gen ATP Finals 2024: All you need to know about tournament-record prize money

The Next Gen ATP Finals 2024 will award a tournament-record $2.05 million in prize money at the 20-and-under event, which is set to be played from December 18-22 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The champion of the tournament will earn $526,480 in prize money if he lifts the trophy without a defeated.

Three matches at this year’s tournament will be worth more than $100,000. Each semifinal victory will be worth $113,500 and the championship match will yield the winner $153,000. The participation fee for each player at the event is $150,000.

Next Gen ATP Finals 2024 Prize Money Alternate - $15,000 Participation Fee - $150,000 Round-Robin Match Win - $36,660 Semifinal Win - $113,500 Final Win - $153,000 Undefeated Champion - $526,480

Players like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have played in this tournament in the past.