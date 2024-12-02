From Kickboxing to Kabaddi: U Mumba raider Ajit Chouhan’s rise in PKL 11

Pursuing success in sports often hinges on the ability to seize opportunities. In Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11, numerous young players have exemplified this principle through their performances. One such player is Ajit Chouhan of the U Mumba, whose early-season brilliance has garnered significant attention.

The 19-year-old left-raider has been the standout star of the Mumbai outfit. The team, currently seventh in the points table, is fighting for a playoff spot after missing out for the past three seasons.

The youngster has led Mumba’s charge, scoring 114 raid points at an average of 8.14 per match with a 63.33 per cent success rate. He has already notched five Super 10s in 14 matches, accounting for 42 per cent of the team’s total raid points.

Swapping kickboxing for kabaddi

For Ajit, kabaddi was a way to have fun with his schoolmates. Growing up in the Pune suburb of Thergaon, he began training in kickboxing at five. However, his school friends were more interested in kabaddi, so in seventh grade, he went to play the sport with them and never looked back.

“Initially, I just wanted to play with my friends, but then I started to have fun. With time, I became more serious about the sport and got selected for the academy,” recalls Ajit to Sportstar.

Initially a left-corner defender, Ajit transitioned into a raider at the SAI Sports Academy in Thergaon, leveraging his kickboxing skills to enhance his lower body strength and agility.

His rapid development caught the attention of state coaches, leading to his selection for the 2021 Junior Nationals in Haridwar. His impressive performance at the 2022 Khelo India Games, where Maharashtra secured third place, caught the eye of the PKL franchise Gujarat Giants. Unfortunately, he was unable to play due to age restrictions.

Despite his release from the Gujarat team, Ajit remained undeterred. He intensified his training regimen and guided Pune to victory in the Maharashtra inter-state tournament earlier this year. His impressive performances in the tournament attracted the attention of Mumba’s scouts, who subsequently drafted him into their squad.

For Ajit, it felt like a homecoming. As an aspiring kabaddi player in Maharashtra, he had long admired the legendary Anup Kumar, the former Indian captain and the pivotal figure in U Mumba’s lone PKL title victory in the second edition.

“Anup sir is a legend. He’s my idol. His quick thinking and movements inspired me while I was training to become a raider. When I joined the U Mumba team, it felt like I had come home,” says the youngster.

After a rigorous pre-season camp under the watchful eye of Mumba’s Iranian head coach, Gholamreza Mazandarani, Ajit finally got the chance to go on the PKL mat.

When the moment finally arrived against Dabang Delhi in the second match of PKL 11, it was a whirlwind experience. The young raider, still in disbelief, couldn’t fathom how he had managed to score 10 raid points.

“The stadium was full, the lighting was changing, like a carnival. The noise was deafening, I couldn’t understand anything. I just played my game, and after a few games, I started to feel comfortable,” the 19-year-old opined.

One of the standout features of Ajit’s game is his sudden acceleration and power. His languid approach belies his sudden acceleration, catching defenders off guard. He often targets the opposition’s top defenders, particularly the left-corners.

“The plan is to attack the top defender and send them to the bench. The more time they spend on the bench, the better for us to accumulate points,” he explains.

Hurdles to overcome

However, it has not been a smooth campaign for the burly raider, who hasn’t been consistent. After a brilliant start, he has somewhat fizzled out. In the match against Telugu Titans, he was substituted after attempting six unsuccessful raids.

There are concerns about his ability to use his upper body to power through defenders effectively. He has struggled to get points against four or fewer defenders. Specifically, the technique of pushing defenders deep seems to be lacking in his game. The surprise element he brought for defenders has now gone, and teams have started to plan for him.

Ajit is aware of the situation and is working on his skills with his coaches. He acknowledges that he has a long way to go and needs to improve his game.

As the PKL 11 caravan moves to Pune for its third and final leg, the Pune-born raider expressed his desire to lead his team to a championship victory on home soil. While individual milestones are secondary, he has set a challenge for himself.

“My only goal is to help my team go all the way and lift the trophy in my hometown Pune. There is no such personal goal, but I would like to get more than 200 raid points in the season, it will be a big morale booster for me and will also be beneficial for the team,” Ajit concludes.