Pro Kabaddi League 11: Ashu Malik anointed a leader for future

Ashu Malik, the young raider from Haryana, has represented Dabang Delhi KC for several seasons, quickly becoming one of the brightest stars in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

A standout feature of Ashu’s career has been his consistency as his team’s crisis man. In the absence of the injured Naveen Kumar, Ashu has become the focal point of Delhi’s attack over the past two seasons.

After finishing last season as the top scorer with the most raid points, the 22-year-old is again in the top three of the PKL 11 charts with 159 points from 14 matches (as of November 28).

Calm under pressure, Ashu maintains a stoic demeanour on the mat. However, when he raids, he transforms into a formidable force.

Born into a farming family in Sonepat, Haryana — a region renowned for producing exceptional kabaddi players — Ashu was immersed in the sport from a young age. Watching his seniors play at Saraswati Vidya Mandir ignited his passion and set him on the path to becoming an athlete.

“Kabaddi is very popular in my village. I first became captivated by the game watching my seniors play on our school’s court. It wasn’t long before I joined them,” Ashu told Sportstar.

After climbing the local kabaddi ladder, from Under-14 to senior level, Ashu first caught the attention of PKL scouts through his performances in tournaments like the Yuva Kabaddi Series and K7 Kabaddi tournaments.

His standout performance in the 2022 Summer Yuva Kabaddi Series, where he scored 295 points in 26 matches, averaging 11.34 points per game, made waves in the kabaddi world.

“When that league started, I was unaware of its potential or impact. For me, it was just another tournament to play in. However, when I went there, I saw PKL coaches and realised this could be a pathway to Pro Kabaddi. Almost 90 per cent of the NYPs among all teams have come through Yuva Kabaddi,” recalls Ashu.

Dabang Delhi signed Ashu as a New Young Player (NYP) ahead of PKL 8. However, he had to adapt to the league’s fast pace and live television pressure during his debut season.

“The team boasted a wealth of experienced players. Training alongside them, I understood the contrast between age-group kabaddi and the professional arena. From them, I learned tactical nuances, how to anticipate game situations, and even how to conduct myself on the mat,” he recollects.

His PKL journey couldn’t have started better — on his debut campaign in season 8, Delhi won its first-ever PKL title.

“I consider myself lucky to win the title in the first season. Many good players have played for 7-8 seasons without lifting the trophy,” he adds.

The Roman philosopher Seneca’s adage, “Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity,” proved true for Ashu. After two seasons of hard work, he was thrust into a leadership role when the team’s talisman was sidelined for the year.

“Luck plays a significant role in not only sports but also every aspect of life. At some point, everyone relies on a bit of good fortune,” opines Ashu.

Despite being only in his third season, Ashu was named stand-in captain by then Delhi coach Rambir Singh Khokar.

He ended PKL 10 with 276 raid points from 228 successful raids. He also led the matrix in average raid points (12), do-or-die raid points (41), and super raids (9), which helped guide his team to the playoffs.

“There wasn’t any pressure on me. The team was mostly young players. I was one of the more experienced members. Everyone was very supportive. The coach helped us bounce back from our initial struggles, and we soon started to play with renewed confidence,” explains the raider.

Ashu’s fairytale journey didn’t end there. After the PKL season, the 22-year-old played a pivotal role in helping Haryana clinch the Senior National Kabaddi Championship after over a decade. He was named Player of the Match in the final, where his 13 raid points guided Haryana to a narrow 34-31 victory over Railways.

Ashu defies the stereotype of a flamboyant raider. His understated approach coupled with a diverse skill set makes him a unique and effective player. But it’s his uncanny ability to read the game that elevates him over the rest.

In Delhi’s opening match of PKL 11 against U Mumba, Ashu executed a brilliant raid, scoring two points with a simple yet effective move. Targeting the left chain of the six-man Mumba defence, he cleverly kicked the joined hands of two defenders.

“Ashu has a very calm and mature head on his shoulders. His game awareness is beyond his years and it’s always a sign of a good player and, more importantly, a leader,” opines Delhi coach Joginder Narwal, who was also Ashu’s first skipper in PKL.

Now a full-time PKL captain, Ashu explains how he adapts his team’s approach according to match situations. “If we find ourselves trailing by a substantial margin, we shift our focus to tightening our defensive line and prolonging the match. As the game enters its final phase, we intensify our offensive tactics, employing aggressive raiding and defensive strategies.”

As his PKL career flourishes, Ashu is driven to excel and ultimately secure a spot on the Indian team, aiming for Asian Games gold.

“The aim is to represent India. Winning the Asian Games gold for the country is the ultimate dream for any kabaddi player,” concludes Ashu.

As PKL enters a new decade, kabaddi is advancing rapidly, with players like Ashu leading the way.