Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Haryana Steelers up against Puneri Paltans at 8; Bengal Warriorz vs Gujarat Titans later

November 27, 2024 19:14
November 27, 2024 19:05 Starting 7s out! Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltans
Haryana Steelers: Shivam Patare, Vinay, Jaideep, Rahul, Mohammadreza Shadloui, Sanjay, Naveen
Puneri Paltans: Abinesh Nadarajan, Mohit Goyat, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Mohit, Gaurav Khatri, Akash Shinde
November 27, 2024 18:36
November 27, 2024 18:20 Live-streaming info
You can catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 11 on the Star Sports Network and on Disney+ hotstar.
November 27, 2024 18:00 Welcome to live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League
Catch Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League at the Noida Indoor Stadium on November 27, 2024. Table toppers Haryana Steelers take on Puneri Paltans in the first match; Bengal Warriorz to face Gujarat Titans later. Stay tuned for previews, stats, the starting 7 and much more.
