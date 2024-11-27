 />
Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Haryana Steelers up against Puneri Paltans at 8; Bengal Warriorz vs Gujarat Titans later

PKL season 11: Follow the LIVE Updates and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Noida leg fixtures.

Updated : Nov 27, 2024 19:19 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 39 at the Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida on November 27, 2024.

The scores will read: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltans (1st match) | Bengal Warriorz - Gujarat Titans (2nd match)

  • November 27, 2024 19:14
    Here’s all you need to know about the team captains, coaches and owners of PKL 11

    Pro Kabaddi League: All team captains, coaches and owners of PKL 11

    With the new season of the Pro Kabaddi League about to begin, here are the 12 teams and its respective captains, coaches and owners for the 11th edition of PKL.

  • November 27, 2024 19:05
    Starting 7s out! Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltans

    Haryana Steelers: Shivam Patare, Vinay, Jaideep, Rahul, Mohammadreza Shadloui, Sanjay, Naveen 

    Puneri Paltans: Abinesh Nadarajan, Mohit Goyat, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Mohit, Gaurav Khatri, Akash Shinde

  • November 27, 2024 18:53
    Full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11

    Pro Kabaddi League: Full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11

    Pro Kabaddi League: Here is the full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11.

  • November 27, 2024 18:36
    Wanna refresh your memory about PKL rules? We’ve got you covered

    PKL 11: All the Pro Kabaddi League rules explained ahead of season 11

    PKL has several technical terms associated with the playing conditions. If you’re confused about what terms like raid, technical point, bonus etc mean, here’s a guide:

  • November 27, 2024 18:20
    Live-streaming info

    You can catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 11 on the Star Sports Network and on Disney+ hotstar.

  • November 27, 2024 18:00
    Welcome to live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League

    Catch Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League at the Noida Indoor Stadium on November 27, 2024. Table toppers Haryana Steelers take on Puneri Paltans in the first match; Bengal Warriorz to face Gujarat Titans later. Stay tuned for previews, stats, the starting 7 and much more. 

