Pro Kabaddi League 11 playoffs and final to be held in Pune

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 playoffs and final will be held at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune from December 26 to December 29, 2024, announced the organisers on Wednesday.

The top two sides in the league stage will qualify for the semifinals directly, while the third, fourth, fifth and sixth-place teams will face off in the eliminator stage on December 26, 2024. The team that finishes in third place will take on the side which finishes sixth in eliminator 1 and the side which finishes fourth will face the side which finishes fifth in eliminator 2.

The winner of eliminator 1 will be up against the table toppers in semifinal 1 and the winner of eliminator 2 will take on the second-placed side in semifinal 2 on December 27, 2024. Thereafter, the finale will be held on December 29, 2024, to decide the winner of PKL season 11.

The league is currently in Noida, with the matches taking place at the Noida Indoor Stadium until December 1. The tournament will then move to Pune for matches from December 3 to 24, followed by the Playoffs.

Mr. Anupam Goswami, Business Head of Mashal and League Chairman, Pro Kabaddi League said, “We are thrilled to bring the Playoffs and Final to Pune, a city known for its vibrant Kabaddi spirit. This season has been defined by its intense competitiveness and nail-biting finishes from Hyderabad to Noida. As the league now heads to Pune, we anticipate the same level of thrill and excitement.”

“With Maharashtra’s talented players shining across multiple teams, we’re confident the passionate Kabaddi community here will create an electrifying atmosphere for these decisive matches that will determine this season’s champion,” he added.