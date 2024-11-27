 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Pro Kabaddi League 11 playoffs and final to be held in Pune

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 Playoffs and Final will be held at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune from December 26 to December 29, 2024, announced the organisers on Wednesday.

Published : Nov 27, 2024 16:38 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
PKL 11 captains pose with the trophy.
PKL 11 captains pose with the trophy. | Photo Credit: PKL
infoIcon

PKL 11 captains pose with the trophy. | Photo Credit: PKL

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 playoffs and final will be held at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune from December 26 to December 29, 2024, announced the organisers on Wednesday.

The top two sides in the league stage will qualify for the semifinals directly, while the third, fourth, fifth and sixth-place teams will face off in the eliminator stage on December 26, 2024. The team that finishes in third place will take on the side which finishes sixth in eliminator 1 and the side which finishes fourth will face the side which finishes fifth in eliminator 2.

The winner of eliminator 1 will be up against the table toppers in semifinal 1 and the winner of eliminator 2 will take on the second-placed side in semifinal 2 on December 27, 2024. Thereafter, the finale will be held on December 29, 2024, to decide the winner of PKL season 11.

READ | Pro Kabaddi League announces minor changes to PKL 11 schedule

The league is currently in Noida, with the matches taking place at the Noida Indoor Stadium until December 1. The tournament will then move to Pune for matches from December 3 to 24, followed by the Playoffs.

Mr. Anupam Goswami, Business Head of Mashal and League Chairman, Pro Kabaddi League said, “We are thrilled to bring the Playoffs and Final to Pune, a city known for its vibrant Kabaddi spirit. This season has been defined by its intense competitiveness and nail-biting finishes from Hyderabad to Noida. As the league now heads to Pune, we anticipate the same level of thrill and excitement.”

“With Maharashtra’s talented players shining across multiple teams, we’re confident the passionate Kabaddi community here will create an electrifying atmosphere for these decisive matches that will determine this season’s champion,” he added.

Related Topics

PKL 11 /

PKL 11 /

Pro Kabaddi league

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League 11 playoffs and final to be held in Pune
    Team Sportstar
  2. D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship LIVE Updates, Game 3: Ding in time scramble against Gukesh in midgame
    Team Sportstar
  3. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Rohan Kunnummal, Sachin Baby lead Kerala to dominant victory over Nagaland
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Sportz Village-Get Kids to Play Summit Chennai chapter puts spotlight on media’s focus on inspiring children to take up sports
    Santadeep Dey
  5. UCL 2024-25: What happened the last time Real Madrid faced Liverpool in the Champions League?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Kabaddi

  1. Pro Kabaddi League 11 playoffs and final to be held in Pune
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League HIGHLIGHTS, PKL 2024: Dabang Delhi makes comeback to tie with Patna Pirates; Masanamuthu shines as Tamil Thalaivas defeats UP Yoddhas
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi League HIGHLIGHTS, PKL 2024: U Mumba wins 34-32 against Bengaluru Bulls; Puneri Paltan loses 22-37 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League Highlights, PKL 2024: Patna Pirates loses 42-44 to UP Yoddhas; Puneri Paltan wins 51-34 against Bengal Warriorz
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pro Kabaddi League HIGHLIGHTS, PKL 2024: Haryana Steelers dominates over Jaipur Pink Panthers; Gujarat Giants edges past Telugu Titans
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League 11 playoffs and final to be held in Pune
    Team Sportstar
  2. D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship LIVE Updates, Game 3: Ding in time scramble against Gukesh in midgame
    Team Sportstar
  3. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Rohan Kunnummal, Sachin Baby lead Kerala to dominant victory over Nagaland
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Sportz Village-Get Kids to Play Summit Chennai chapter puts spotlight on media’s focus on inspiring children to take up sports
    Santadeep Dey
  5. UCL 2024-25: What happened the last time Real Madrid faced Liverpool in the Champions League?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment