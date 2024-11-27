 />
Guardiola clarifies worrying self-harm comment amid nightmare season with Man City

When Guardiola arrived to speak to the media after City’s Champions League draw against Feyenoord, a cut on his nose and several scratches on his head took centrestage.

Published : Nov 27, 2024 18:22 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has endured his worst winless run of his managerial career this season.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has endured his worst winless run of his managerial career this season.
infoIcon

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has endured his worst winless run of his managerial career this season.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola clarified a worrying remark made in the passing about ‘wanting to harm himself’ following City’s Champions League clash against Feyenoord on Tuesday.

The 2022-23 Champions League-winning side was comfortably placed against the Dutch club but eventually conceded three goals after the 75th minute to be held to a 3-3 draw.

When Guardiola arrived to speak to the media, a cut on his nose and several scratches on his head were enquired about.

Guardiola said: “Yeah, my finger. Here,” as he performed a rapid downward motion along his nose. “My nail.”

Then he added with a smile: “I want to harm myself,” before exiting.

On Wednesday, the six-time Premier Leauge-winning manager clarified his comments, saying that he “in no way intended to make light of a the serious issue of self harm.”

“I know that many people struggle with mental health issues every day,” continued the post by Guardiola, which also recommended mental health support resources local to the United Kingdom - the Samaritans.

Guardiola, 53, is currently in the middle of the roughest patch of his career with five straight losses across all competitions before the deflating draw against Feyenoord.

No team in the Champions League had ever lost a three-goal lead as late as the 75th minute and failed to win the game, according to stat portal Opta. The result came after a 0-4 drubbing at the hands of Tottenham over the weekend.

City will next play Liverpool at Anfield. A loss will push the club 11 points behind Liverpool after just 13 games in the league.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s (Tamil Nadu) health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050. Helplines across the country can be accessed here.

