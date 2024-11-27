 />
SA vs SL 1st Test: South Africa 80/4 after rain-affected first day v Sri Lanka

Lahiru Kumara took two for 35 as the visitor used the seamer-friendly conditions to dismiss the South African top-order in a fixture both will be desperate to win to maintain their final chances in the WTC.

Published : Nov 27, 2024 19:00 IST , DURBAN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Sri Lanka’s Lahiru Kumara celebrates with teammates after dismissing South Africa’s David Bedingham.
Sri Lanka’s Lahiru Kumara celebrates with teammates after dismissing South Africa’s David Bedingham. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Sri Lanka’s Lahiru Kumara celebrates with teammates after dismissing South Africa’s David Bedingham. | Photo Credit: AP

South Africa has closed a rain-affected first day against Sri Lanka on 80 for four at Kingsmead on Wednesday, after no play was possible after lunch in the first Test in Durban.

Lahiru Kumara took two for 35 as the visitor used the seamer-friendly conditions to dismiss the South African top-order in a fixture both will be desperate to win to maintain their final chances in the World Test Championship (WTC).

Home captain Temba Bavuma (28 not out) and Kyle Verreynne (9 not out) will resume on Thursday, with the weather forecast for the next few days good.

Sri Lanka won the toss and asked South Africa to bat in overcast and blustery conditions, and had it in early trouble as it found prodigious movement off the wicket.

The first three South African wickets fell to catches in the slips as Sri Lanka’s seamers found the edge of the home bat.

Aiden Markram (9) nicked Asitha Fernando to Angelo Mathews at first slip, before fellow opener Tony de Zorzi (4) edged Vishwa Fernando to Kamindu Mendis at second slip.

Tristan Stubbs reached 16 before he became Kumara’s first victim when he was caught by Dimuth Karunaratne at third slip as the visitor continued to find a probing line that forced the batters to play.

David Bedingham (4) was then bowled through the gate by a delivery that nipped back into him from the dangerous Kumara.

The latter also had Bavuma caught down the leg-side, but was left frustrated when the umpire signalled a no-ball for an over-step.

Both sides are still in the running for a place in the WTC final but will likely have to win at least three of their final four Tests in the cycle. A draw suits nobody.

South Africa hosts Pakistan for two Tests after the two-match series with Sri Lanka, which welcomes Australia for two matches starting in January. 

