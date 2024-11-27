Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Rohan Kunnummal, Sachin Baby lead Kerala to dominant victory over Nagaland

Kerala notched up a convincing, eight-wicket win over Nagaland in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T-20 cricket championship Group E match at Gymkhana Ground here on Wednesday.

Kerala, with India star Sanju Samson not playing today, was still too good for Nagaland and was perhaps an apt reflection of the huge gap in the standard too.

Chasing 121, Kerala, despite losing opener Vishnu Vinod, who went for the slog only to be bowled by medium-pacer Dip Borah in the second over, was never in trouble.

Rohan Kunnummal (57, 28b, 6x4, 3x6) and the experienced Sachin Baby (48 n.o., 31b, 6x4, 1x6) put on a 105-run stand for the second wicket off just 55 balls, which ensured that Nagaland had no chance of coming back into the game.

Rohan Kunnummal and Sachin Baby put on a 105-run stand for the second wicket off just 55 balls against Nagaland. | Photo Credit: V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM

Rohan launched into a splendid six over long-off, and then one hit over bowler Borah’s head in one over to make it clear that Kerala had an eye on the run-rate too.

With Sachin Baby showing his class, Nagaland bowlers were clueless.

He also played a reverse sweep and then a sweep off consecutive balls of Nagaland captain and spinner Jonathan to show his class.

When it looked like Rohan and Sachin would see the team through, the former, after hitting two consecutive, huge sixes over long-off and long-on in the 11th over, went for another big stroke only to miss the line and bowled in the same over, off Khrievitso.

Then, southpaw Salman Nazir hit a six and a four off Hopongkyu to finish the game in style for Kerala in the 12th over.

Earlier, Nagaland scored 120 for eight in 20 overs thanks to opener Shamphri (32, 33b, 4x4) and captain R. Jonathan (22, 25b, 1x4, 1x6) who put on 57 for the first wicket in 9.1 overs before the latter hit one straight from spinner Abdul Bazith straight to the fielder.

Nagaland batters’ approach was disappointing with no urgency to go for the runs from the word go. But, for a breezy knock by No.7 D. Nischal (22, 13b, 3x4), it would have struggled to cross the 100-mark.

Kerala bowlers struck regularly, with pacers Basil Thampi (two for 27) and N.P. Basil (three for 16) being the pick of the bowlers.

In another match at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here, Andhra, powered by brilliant half-centuries by K. Srikar Bharat (57 n.o., 38b, 6x4, 2x6) and captain Ricky Bhui (72 n.o., 38b, 5x4, 6x6) recorded an eight-wicket win over Goa which was in the game to some extent thanks to a fine knock by No.5 Suyash Prabhudessai (71 n.o., 51b, 9x4).