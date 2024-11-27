 />
Indian sports wrap, November 27: Samriti Punyani upsets Saily Thakkar in AITA ranking tournament quarters

Here are all the major updates, scores and results of Indians in the world of sports on November 27.

Published : Nov 27, 2024 18:51 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Representative Image
Representative Image | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Representative Image | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

TENNIS

AITA ranking tennis tournament: Samriti Punyani upsets second seed Saily Thakkar in quarters

Samriti Punyani knocked out the second seed Saily Thakkar 6-3, 6-4 in the women’s quarterfinals of the HPCL-Mittal Rs.200,000 AITA ranking tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex on Wednesday.

The results (quarterfinals) :

Men: Sarthak Suden bt Vansh Yadav 6-1, 6-2; Omar Sumar bt Mayank Yadav 7-5, 7-5; Keshav Dangi bt Sourav Kumar Yadav 6-0, 6-2; Moksh Puri bt Anshumat Srivastava 6-2, 6-2.

Women: Vidula Amar bt Suhani Gaur 6-1, 6-2; Danica Fernando bt Lakshmi Gowda 6-1, 6-1; Jeetesh Kumari bt Sreenidhi Amireddy 6-3, 6-3; Samriti Punyani bt Saily Thakkar 6-3, 6-4.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

ATHLETICS

AFI plans to organise workshops to strengthen coaching

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has planned to organise 10 workshops on various topics with the help of leading experts to strengthen the coaching system in the country.

There will be two workshops on sprints and hurdles, with focus on speed training. Two more on throws, with the focus on biomechanics and technical model of throws. Two other workshops will deal with middle and long distance running, with the focus on latest method for endurance training for high performance.

Two workshops will deal with jumps, with the emphasis on biomechanics and technical model of jumps.

There will also be a workshop on strength and conditioning, apart from one on general training methods.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

