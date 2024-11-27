IPL Auction 2025 - An emotional homecoming: Top five players who returned to their former franchises

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction taking place every few years, most of the players are often forced to hop across different franchises.

Fans and loyalists are often divided over their favourite franchise releasing a player who has had a long association with the team. However, the IPL 2025 auction saw some iconic players return to the franchises they once called home, with Ravichandran Ashwin’s homecoming to Chennai Super Kings being the highlight.

Here are the top five players who will be donning their former teams’ jerseys once again:

R. ASHWIN (CHENNAI SUPER KINGS)

The Indian off-spinner was bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs. 9.75 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. Ashwin had burst onto the scene in 2009 with CSK under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. Though he played only two matches in his debut season, Ashwin represented Super Kings till 2015 and was part of two title-winning campaigns, in 2010 and 2011. He went on to play for Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, and returns to the CSK fold after having featured for Rajasthan Royals for the last three seasons.

GLENN MAXWELL (PUNJAB KINGS)

The swashbuckling Australian batter returns to Punjab Kings after having last represented the franchise in the 2020 season. Maxwell’s claim to fame in the IPL were his four back-to-back seasons with Punjab, between 2014 and 2017. He had a breakout season in 2014, scoring 552 runs at a whopping strike rate of 187.75. He heads back to his erstwhile team after serving Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the last four seasons. He was picked by Punjab Kings for Rs. 4.20 crore at the IPL 2025 auction.

TRENT BOULT (MUMBAI INDIANS)

The Kiwi pacer has previously represented Mumbai Indians in the 2020 and 2021 seasons before playing for Rajasthan Royals between 2022 and 2024. Boult was Mumbai’s spearhead in the 2020 season, picking 25 wickets in 15 games, and played a vital role in the team clinching the title that year. Boult was bought for Rs. 12.50 crore, and will lead the pace attack alongside India pacer Jasprit Bumrah

JOFRA ARCHER (RAJASTHAN ROYALS)

The England pacer made his IPL debut with Rajasthan Royals in 2018 and turned heads with his scorching pace. He picked 46 wickets in the three seasons, between 2018 and 2020, that he represented the Royals. He had a standout season in IPL 2020, nabbing 20 wickets in 14 games at an economy rate of less than seven. However, a slew on injuries set him back and he could only play five games for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023 after missing the 2021 and 2022 seasons. With Archer making his international return, Royals will be hopeful of him maintaining his fitness after picking him for Rs. 12.50 crore.

DEVDUTT PADIKKAL (ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU)

The stylish left-hander started his IPL career with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2020, scoring 473 runs for the franchise in that season. He followed it up with another good run with the bat for RCB in 2021, and also notched up a century. He then moved on to Rajasthan Royals, which he represented for two seasons, in 2022 and 2023, before being traded to Lucknow Super Giants. Padikkal had a torrid season with LSG in 2024, eking out just 38 runs in seven innings. With RCB buying him for Rs. 2 crore at the IPL 2025 auction, Padikkal will hope that his homecoming to RCB will also result in him regaining his form in the T20 format.