Mirabai Chanu to skip World Weightlifting Championships to focus on rehab

The 30-year-old former world champion has not competed since her fourth-place finish in the women’s 49kg category at the Paris Olympics in August.

Published : Nov 27, 2024 16:00 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu will miss next week's weightlifting World Championships
Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu will miss next week’s weightlifting World Championships | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR
infoIcon

Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu will miss next week’s weightlifting World Championships | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu will miss the upcoming weightlifting World Championships in Manama, Bahrain, as she continues her rehabilitation. The 30-year-old former world champion has not competed since finishing fourth in the women’s 49kg category at the Paris Olympics in August.

“Mira is still undergoing rehab after the Paris Olympics and will not participate in this World Championship,” chief national coach Vijay Sharma told PTI.

Chanu had been racing against time to recover for the Paris Games after suffering a hip injury at the Asian Games last year. Despite her injuries, she is determined to win an Asian Games medal, the only accolade missing from her impressive trophy cabinet.

“It’s crucial for her to recover fully, as we need to begin preparation for the 2026 Commonwealth Games and Asian Games,” Sharma added.

In Chanu’s absence, Commonwealth Championship gold medallist Gyaneshwari Yadav will lead the Indian challenge at the World Championships, starting on December 6. The 21-year-old will compete in the 49kg weight class.

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Bindyarani Devi (55kg) and national champion Ditimoni Sonowal (64kg) are the other two Indian lifters competing in the world event.

Sharma expressed optimism about the team’s prospects, saying, “The new generation of lifters is emerging, and they’re performing well. This is an opportunity for them to compete against the world’s best.”

The three lifters are currently training at the national camp in Patiala and will depart for Bahrain early next week.

Squad: Women: Gyaneshwari Yadav (49kg), Bindyarani Devi (55kg), Ditimoni Sonowal (64kg).

