Dutch hockey star and two-time Olympic gold medallist Maria Verschoor hailed the inaugural Women’s Hockey India League (HIL) as a groundbreaking moment for the sport. Representing Soorma Hockey Club, the 30-year-old forward expressed her excitement about the league’s potential to elevate women’s hockey globally.

“It’s amazing to be part of the first competition of its kind for women in India,” said Verschoor in a release issued by HIL. “The league’s mix of international talent brings together diverse styles and cultures, which is fantastic for the growth of the game.”

Eager to inspire young players, Verschoor emphasised the league’s impact: “This platform lets us showcase our skills and set an example for girls, not just in India but worldwide. Women’s hockey is thrilling to watch, and the support we’re receiving will take it to new heights.”

Reflecting on her experience in India during the FIH Pro League, Verschoor praised the nation’s passion for hockey: “The energy of the fans and the atmosphere in the stadiums are incredible. Hockey is alive in India.”

Optimistic about the future of women’s HIL, she added: “With four teams now and plans to expand, this is just the beginning. I’m thrilled to be part of this journey and can’t wait to see it grow.”

The HIL 2024-25 season will be held from December 28 to February 1, featuring eight men’s and four women’s teams.