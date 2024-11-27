 />
Women’s Hockey India League will elevate global hockey, says Dutch hockey star Maria Verschoor

Dutch hockey star Verschoor will play for the Soorma Hockey Club in the Hockey India League 2024-25.

Published : Nov 27, 2024 15:30 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File picture:
File picture: | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File picture: | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Dutch hockey star and two-time Olympic gold medallist Maria Verschoor hailed the inaugural Women’s Hockey India League (HIL) as a groundbreaking moment for the sport. Representing Soorma Hockey Club, the 30-year-old forward expressed her excitement about the league’s potential to elevate women’s hockey globally.

“It’s amazing to be part of the first competition of its kind for women in India,” said Verschoor in a release issued by HIL. “The league’s mix of international talent brings together diverse styles and cultures, which is fantastic for the growth of the game.”

Off-side: Taking hockey to the hinterland, a big boost for the sport

Eager to inspire young players, Verschoor emphasised the league’s impact: “This platform lets us showcase our skills and set an example for girls, not just in India but worldwide. Women’s hockey is thrilling to watch, and the support we’re receiving will take it to new heights.”

Reflecting on her experience in India during the FIH Pro League, Verschoor praised the nation’s passion for hockey: “The energy of the fans and the atmosphere in the stadiums are incredible. Hockey is alive in India.”

Optimistic about the future of women’s HIL, she added: “With four teams now and plans to expand, this is just the beginning. I’m thrilled to be part of this journey and can’t wait to see it grow.”

The HIL 2024-25 season will be held from December 28 to February 1, featuring eight men’s and four women’s teams. 

Hockey India League

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
