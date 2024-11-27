ISL 2024-25 LIVE score: Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC; Chhetri on the bench

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Indian Super League (ISL) match between Mohammedan SC and Bengaluru FC at Kishore Bharati Kirangam in Kolkata.

LINE-UPS

𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 𝐅𝐑𝐎𝐌 𝐊𝐎𝐋𝐊𝐀𝐓𝐀! 🗞️



Poojary returns from injury. 🔵

Capo, Noguera and Suresh in midfield.🛡️

Salah and Williams flank JPD up front. ⚔️#WeAreBFC#MSCBFC#ನೀಲಿಎಂದೆಂದಿಗೂpic.twitter.com/xWdWh1Toj8 — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) November 27, 2024

The lineup is out!🗒️



3 changes to our previous starting XI with Manzoki coming in, and Lalrinfela and Irshad starting their first match of the season!#MSCBFC#ISL#MohammedanSC#JaanJaanMohammedan#JaanShaanImaanDilMeinMohammedanpic.twitter.com/uC86yHNc7M — Mohammedan SC (@MohammedanSC) November 27, 2024

PREVIEW

Bengaluru FC will seek to improve its record against debutant sides, while Mohammedan SC will try to record its maiden win at home when the two teams meet for the first time in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan here on Wednesday.

One of the bottom rankers, Mohammedan – placed 12th with five points from one win and two draws – will rely on Zodingliana Ralte’s assists to break through the Bengaluru defence, led by Rahul Bheke.

The Gerard Zaragoza-coached team, in second place after recording five victories and two draws and tying on 17 points with the top-placed Mohun Bagan Super Giant, will depend on goals from Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Edgar Mendez.

Both sides drew their previous matches and will be keen to taste a win.

The biggest challenge for Mohammedan, which has conceded four goals in the opening 15 minutes, will be to overcome its slow start against Bengaluru.

The visiting side has scripted some fine starts and has re-grouped following a short break that included a week’s training.

“They are very strong and have started the season perfectly. Their style of football makes them one of the best teams in the ISL,” said Mohammedan coach Andrey Chernyshov, sounding a note of caution.