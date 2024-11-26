ISL 2024-25: Majcen powers Punjab FC to 3-0 win over Mumbai City FC

Punjab FC defeated Mumbai City FC 3-0 at the Mumbai Football Arena, ending the Islanders’ nine-match home unbeaten streak in Indian Super League 2024-25 on Tuesday.

Goals by Ezequiel Vidal, Luka Majcen, and Mushaga Bakenga secured a smooth sailing for the visitor, which delivered outstanding performances in all departments to keep the Petr Kratky-coached side at bay.

Majcen was the architect of the first two strikes, as he and Vidal combined deftly to land the first blow in the added time of the first half. The duo combined seamlessly, with Majcen finding Vidal making a surging run towards the MCFC box. A perfectly weighted pass allowed Vidal to unleash a powerful left-footed shot from outside the 18-yard box. The ball soared past a bewildered Mumbai City defence, nestling into the top left corner and giving Punjab FC a crucial lead.

The visitor continued its momentum in the second half, exerting pressure onto the host’s backline. Cruising on the left channel inside the box, Filip Mrzljak smartly drew a foul and got his side a spot-kick in the 53rd minute. Luka Majcen calmly slotted the ball into the bottom left corner – with Islanders’ goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa diving to make a save in the wrong direction - from the spot.

Kratky tried shaking things up a bit, adding the fresh legs of Brandon Fernandes and PN Noufal to inject more energy and pace into the Mumbai City FC setup in the 60th minute. However, Punjab FC’s well-organised defence not only kept the Islanders away, but also made sure that they counter-attacked with venom.

Mushaga Bakenga got his name on the scoresheet in the 84th minute, making the run to get into the centre of the box and then just placing a straightforward pass by Ninthoinganba Meetei to the bottom left corner to add to Punjab FC’s tally and seal the game.