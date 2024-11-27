 />
ISL 2024-25: Kerala Blasters keen to use same winning strategy against Goa

Goa, currently sixth in the ISL table with 12 points (one more than ninth-placed Blasters), beat strong sides Bengaluru and Punjab in its last two games and will hope to maintain that momentum.

Published : Nov 27, 2024 20:54 IST , Kochi - 1 MIN READ

Stan Rayan
File photo | Kerala Blasters’ coach Mikael Stahre with players during a training session in Kochi.
File photo | Kerala Blasters’ coach Mikael Stahre with players during a training session in Kochi. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat
infoIcon

File photo | Kerala Blasters' coach Mikael Stahre with players during a training session in Kochi. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

After getting back to winning ways in style with a 3-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC following three consecutive losses, Kerala Blasters will be keen to use the same formula when they take on FC Goa in the ISL at the Nehru Stadium here on Thursday.

“We will try to keep up the same energy and the same work ethic like the previous game. We have to get them like a team,” said Blasters head coach Mikael Stahre on Wednesday.

“We are facing a good team, a good coach, we are really structured. It’s a hard game for us, a hard game for them as well.”

Goa, currently sixth in the ISL table with 12 points (one more than ninth-placed Blasters), beat strong sides Bengaluru and Punjab in its last two games but that was three weeks ago before the international break, and it will be interesting to see if the team is able to maintain that momentum.

But Goa coach Manolo Marquez gave the impression that the team is stronger now.

“The best training sessions in my two years are in this moment, after the break. Usually when you train like this, you will get the results,” said Marquez, also the Indian men’s team’s head coach.

