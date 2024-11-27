 />
AUS-W vs IND-W: Uma Chetry replaces injured Yastika Bhatia for ODIs in Australia

Bhatia injured her wrist in the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) Down Under.

Published : Nov 27, 2024 20:00 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: India’s Uma Chetry during a practice session.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Uma Chetry during a practice session. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Uma Chetry during a practice session. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Uma Chetry on Wednesday replaced top-order batter Yastika Bhatia in India’s squad for the three women’s ODIs against Australia next month.

Bhatia injured her wrist in the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) Down Under.

“The All India Women’s Selection Committee has named Uma Chetry as Bhatia’s replacement in the squad,” said the BCCI in a statement.

Chetry has played four T20s for India, while Bhatia is more experienced, having featured in three Tests, 28 ODIs and 19 T20s.

India will play the first two ODIs at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on December 5 and December 8.

The third and final ODI is at the WACA Ground in Perth on December 11.

The series is part of the ICC Women’s Championship.

India squad
Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (WK), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor, Uma Chetry (WK).

