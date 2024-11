India U-19 Women’s squads announced for triangular T20 series against South Africa U-19

BCCI on Wednesday announced India Women’s U-19 A and India Women’s U-19 B squads that will be part of the triangular T20 series also featuring the South Africa U-19 Team.

The triangular series will be held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune from December 3 to 12.

The series will help India prepare for the inaugural Women’s U-19 Asia Cup which will be held in Kuala Lumpur from December 15 to 22.

India Women U-19 A Squad: Sanika Chalke (C), G Trisha (VC), G Kavya Sree, Bhavika Ahire (WK), Joshitha VJ, Hurley Gala, Sasthi Mondal, Siddhi Sharma, Sonam Yadav, Gayatri Survase, Chandni Sharma, Happy Kumari, Shabnam, Bidisha Dey, Prapti Raval (WK)

India Women U-19 B Squad: Niki Prasad (C), Kamalini G (WK) (VC), Mahanti Shree, Ishawari Awasare, Mithila Vinod, Aayushi Shukla, Kesari Drithi, Parunika Sisodiya, Vaishnavi Sharma, Parshavi Chopra, Nandhana S, Anaadi Tagde, Anandita Kishor, Supriya Arela, Bharti Upadhyay (WK)