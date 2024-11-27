Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024: India begins title defence in style, thrashes Thailand 11-0

India began its title defence at the Men’s Junior Asia Cup in style with an 11-0 win over Thailand in a Pool A match in Muscat, Oman, on Wednesday.
India dominated the first half and went into the mid-game interval with an 8-0 lead. The side, led by Amir Ali and coached by former Indian goalkeeper P R Sreejesh, added three more goals to its tally in the second half.
Araijeet Singh Hundal, Gurjot Singh and Sourabh Anand Kushwaha all scored two goals each while Arshdeep Singh, Sharda Nand Tiwari, Dilraj Singh, Rohit and Mukesh Toppo had one goal apiece.
India takes on Japan in its next group stage match on Thursday.
