 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024: India begins title defence in style, thrashes Thailand 11-0

Araijeet Singh Hundal, Gurjot Singh and Sourabh Anand Kushwaha all scored two goals each while Arshdeep Singh, Sharda Nand Tiwari, Dilraj Singh, Rohit and Mukesh Toppo had one goal apiece.

Published : Nov 27, 2024 20:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Araijeet Singh Hundal scored a brace in India’s 11-0 win over Thailand in its campaign opener at the Men’s Junior Asia Cup in Muscat, Oman, on Wednesday.
FILE PHOTO: Araijeet Singh Hundal scored a brace in India’s 11-0 win over Thailand in its campaign opener at the Men’s Junior Asia Cup in Muscat, Oman, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Araijeet Singh Hundal scored a brace in India’s 11-0 win over Thailand in its campaign opener at the Men’s Junior Asia Cup in Muscat, Oman, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/THE HINDU

India began its title defence at the Men’s Junior Asia Cup in style with an 11-0 win over Thailand in a Pool A match in Muscat, Oman, on Wednesday.

India dominated the first half and went into the mid-game interval with an 8-0 lead. The side, led by Amir Ali and coached by former Indian goalkeeper P R Sreejesh, added three more goals to its tally in the second half.

Araijeet Singh Hundal, Gurjot Singh and Sourabh Anand Kushwaha all scored two goals each while Arshdeep Singh, Sharda Nand Tiwari, Dilraj Singh, Rohit and Mukesh Toppo had one goal apiece.

India takes on Japan in its next group stage match on Thursday.

More to follow...

Related Topics

Junior Asia Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Table-toppers Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltans in action soon; Bengal Warriorz takes on Gujarat Titans later
    Team Sportstar
  2. AUS-W vs IND-W: Uma Chetry replaces injured Yastika Bhatia for ODIs in Australia
    PTI
  3. Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024: India begins title defence in style, thrashes Thailand 11-0
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2025: Bengaluru will suit me better than Punjab, says Livingstone
    Reuters
  5. World Chess Championship Highlights, Game 3: Ding Liren loses on time in 37 moves as Gukesh makes it 1.5-1.5 after third round
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024: India begins title defence in style, thrashes Thailand 11-0
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s Hockey India League will elevate global hockey, says Dutch hockey star Maria Verschoor
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hockey Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024: Preview, live streaming info, when and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hockey Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024: Indian Junior team to get campaign underway against Thailand
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sreejesh-coached Indian colts depart for Oman to defend Junior Asia Cup title
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Table-toppers Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltans in action soon; Bengal Warriorz takes on Gujarat Titans later
    Team Sportstar
  2. AUS-W vs IND-W: Uma Chetry replaces injured Yastika Bhatia for ODIs in Australia
    PTI
  3. Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024: India begins title defence in style, thrashes Thailand 11-0
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2025: Bengaluru will suit me better than Punjab, says Livingstone
    Reuters
  5. World Chess Championship Highlights, Game 3: Ding Liren loses on time in 37 moves as Gukesh makes it 1.5-1.5 after third round
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment