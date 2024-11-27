Sunil Chhetri, on Wednesday, became the first player to score against all 15 Indian Super League clubs as he scored an 82nd-minute penalty for Bengaluru FC against Mohammedan SC at the Salt Lake Stadium.
With Bengaluru going down 1-0 courtesy of a goal from Lobi Manzoki in the eighth minute, Chhetri brought back Bengaluru on level terms with his successful spot-kick while entering the record books.
With this strike, he scored his fourth goal of the season for Bengaluru FC and his 50th in total for the Blues.
He took his overall ISL tally to 65 goals in 164 appearances.
List of all ISL clubs Chhetri has scored against
