Sunil Chhetri becomes first player to score against all ISL clubs

Sunil Chhetri, on Wednesday, became the first player to score against all Indian Super League clubs as he scored a 82nd-minute penalty for Bengaluru FC against Mohammedan SC at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Published : Nov 27, 2024 21:20 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
With this strike, he scored his fourth goal of the season for Bengaluru FC and his 50th in total for the Blues.
| Photo Credit: Focus Sports / FDSL
infoIcon

With this strike, he scored his fourth goal of the season for Bengaluru FC and his 50th in total for the Blues. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / FDSL

Sunil Chhetri, on Wednesday, became the first player to score against all 15 Indian Super League clubs as he scored an 82nd-minute penalty for Bengaluru FC against Mohammedan SC at the Salt Lake Stadium.

With Bengaluru going down 1-0 courtesy of a goal from Lobi Manzoki in the eighth minute, Chhetri brought back Bengaluru on level terms with his successful spot-kick while entering the record books.

With this strike, he scored his fourth goal of the season for Bengaluru FC and his 50th in total for the Blues.

He took his overall ISL tally to 65 goals in 164 appearances.

List of all ISL clubs Chhetri has scored against
1. Mohun Bagan
2. East Bengal
3. NorthEast United FC
4. Punjab FC
5. Odisha FC
6. FC Goa
7. Chennaiyin FC
8. Jamshedpur FC
9. Kerala Blasters
10. Mumbai City FC
11. Hyderabad FC
12. Mohammedan SC
13. Delhi Dynamos (now defunct)
14. ATK (now defunct)
15. FC Pune City (now defunct)

