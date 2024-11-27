 />
Amorim vows to help Rashford, but says striker needs to want it also

“Rashford will have all the help of the staff, the club and the fans because he’s a Manchester United boy,” said the United coach.

Published : Nov 27, 2024 21:32 IST , MANCHESTER - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, speaks to the media.
Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, speaks to the media. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, speaks to the media. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim has vowed to help struggling striker Marcus Rashford rediscover the form that resulted in him scoring 30 goals across all competitions in the 2022-23 season but said the 27-year-old has to want it first.

Rashford’s strike inside two minutes during the 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town on Sunday, Amorim’s debut as United’s new manager, was just his second in the Premier League this season. He scored eight times in 43 matches last season.

“That position is not the best one for him, especially in a game like that, we have to kick with high pressure, we have to kick the ball so many times and it was like fighting with two giants.

“We’ll try to find the right solution for him, as for the other players,” Amorim told reporters on Wednesday, on the eve of its Europa League match against Bodo/Glimt at Old Trafford.

“But he has to be Marcus, first of all, to try to return to that moment and then he will have all the help of the staff, the club and the fans because he’s a Manchester United boy. But he has to be the first one to want it.”

READ | Premier League 2024-25: Loss to Liverpool could end Manchester City’s title hopes, says Gundogan

Amorim said defender Lisandro Martinez will be fit to feature on Thursday in the coach’s debut at Old Trafford, while defender Harry Maguire has returned to training but is not ready to play.

“Lisandro is ready. I felt he had enough time so is ready. A different situation with Harry,” Amorim said. “We need them both, but they are in a different situation. They are both training. Harry will be ready soon and on the pitch also.”

Maguire picked up a muscle injury in United’s 0-0 draw with Aston Villa on Oct. 6.

The 39-year-old Amorim is looking forward to the reception from the home crowd at Old Trafford.

“Everyone has said to me it will be a special time. I just want to win the game. Just to give that happiness to the supporters,” Amorim said. “Before the match it will be like a new sensation, but after the whistle it will be one more game and we want to win that match.”

United is 15th in the Europa League table with one win in four games, while its Norwegian opponent is 12th.

