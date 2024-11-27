 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Harvik Desai fifty helps Saurashtra trounce Karnataka by five wickets

KAR v SAU, SMAT 2024: It was Karnataka’s second defeat in three matches, hampering its chances of progressing to the knockout stage of the T20 competition.

Published : Nov 27, 2024 17:45 IST , Indore - 2 MINS READ

Vivek Krishnan
Saurashtra’s batter Harvik Desai in action against Karnataka, in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy cricket tournament at Holkar Stadium in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
Saurashtra’s batter Harvik Desai in action against Karnataka, in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy cricket tournament at Holkar Stadium in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar/The Hindu
infoIcon

Saurashtra’s batter Harvik Desai in action against Karnataka, in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy cricket tournament at Holkar Stadium in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar/The Hindu

Karnataka paid the price for a lacklustre display as Saurashtra cruised to a five-wicket win in a Group B fixture in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at Holkar Stadium on Wednesday.

After a collective effort by Saurashtra’s bowlers restricted the Mayank Agarwal-led side to 171 for eight, opener Harvik Desai spearheaded a successful chase with a knock of 60. This is Karnataka’s second defeat in three matches, hampering its chances of progressing to the knockout stage of the T20 competition.

With the southern outfit losing three wickets within the first four overs, it was never really in a position to rack up the kind of total that a flat deck and moderate boundary dimensions demanded. There was a semblance of a fightback when Shreyas Gopal and K.L. Shrijith added 63 runs for the fourth wicket.

That Gopal was in fluent touch was evident when he got off the mark by leaning forward and driving medium-pacer Chirag Jani through cover for four. Gopal was decisive in his footwork against the spinners as well.

ALSO READ: Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Harvik Desai fifty helps Saurashtra trounce Karnataka by five wickets

But in the 11th over, immediately after thumping a length ball over long-on for six, he was through his shot too early against an off-cutter by Prerak Mankad and trudged back to the dressing room.

In the next over, Shrijith also departed as Karnataka was reduced to 83 for five. If there was a total for its bowlers to work with, it was subsequently due to the spark shown by Shubhang Hedge at No. 7. The 23-year-old southpaw smashed three sixes on his way to a 22-ball 43.

But Jaydev Unadkat’s team was completely in control once it rocketed to 73 for one in six overs. Desai went on to reach his fifty off 37 balls, courtesy a pull that raced into the vast expanse of green between long-on and deep midwicket for a boundary.

The only phase where Saurashtra may have had a few jitters is when it lost three wickets between the 13th and 16th over, but Vishvarajsinh Jadeja finished proceedings in style with a six towards long-on.

Related Topics

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy /

Karnataka /

harvik desai /

Saurashtra

Latest on Sportstar

  1. D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship LIVE Updates, Game 3: Gukesh in winning position, time advantage against Ding
    Team Sportstar
  2. Taiwan Olympic boxing champion Lin Yu-ting quits event after gender questions
    AFP
  3. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Harvik Desai fifty helps Saurashtra trounce Karnataka by five wickets
    Vivek Krishnan
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Indian team arrives at Canberra for day-night match against Prime Minister’s XI
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25: Rajasthan hands Hyderabad second consecutive loss
    Sahil Mathur
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Harvik Desai fifty helps Saurashtra trounce Karnataka by five wickets
    Vivek Krishnan
  2. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25: Rajasthan hands Hyderabad second consecutive loss
    Sahil Mathur
  3. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Rohan Kunnummal, Sachin Baby lead Kerala to dominant victory over Nagaland
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25: Hyderabad’s Tanmay Agarwal enjoying the game more after changed mindset
    Sahil Mathur
  5. Kamlesh Nagarkoti: Plan to play entire SMAT and Vijay Hazare Trophy to regain rhythm
    Sahil Mathur
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship LIVE Updates, Game 3: Gukesh in winning position, time advantage against Ding
    Team Sportstar
  2. Taiwan Olympic boxing champion Lin Yu-ting quits event after gender questions
    AFP
  3. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Harvik Desai fifty helps Saurashtra trounce Karnataka by five wickets
    Vivek Krishnan
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Indian team arrives at Canberra for day-night match against Prime Minister’s XI
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25: Rajasthan hands Hyderabad second consecutive loss
    Sahil Mathur
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment