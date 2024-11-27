Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Harvik Desai fifty helps Saurashtra trounce Karnataka by five wickets

Karnataka paid the price for a lacklustre display as Saurashtra cruised to a five-wicket win in a Group B fixture in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at Holkar Stadium on Wednesday.

After a collective effort by Saurashtra’s bowlers restricted the Mayank Agarwal-led side to 171 for eight, opener Harvik Desai spearheaded a successful chase with a knock of 60. This is Karnataka’s second defeat in three matches, hampering its chances of progressing to the knockout stage of the T20 competition.

With the southern outfit losing three wickets within the first four overs, it was never really in a position to rack up the kind of total that a flat deck and moderate boundary dimensions demanded. There was a semblance of a fightback when Shreyas Gopal and K.L. Shrijith added 63 runs for the fourth wicket.

That Gopal was in fluent touch was evident when he got off the mark by leaning forward and driving medium-pacer Chirag Jani through cover for four. Gopal was decisive in his footwork against the spinners as well.

But in the 11th over, immediately after thumping a length ball over long-on for six, he was through his shot too early against an off-cutter by Prerak Mankad and trudged back to the dressing room.

In the next over, Shrijith also departed as Karnataka was reduced to 83 for five. If there was a total for its bowlers to work with, it was subsequently due to the spark shown by Shubhang Hedge at No. 7. The 23-year-old southpaw smashed three sixes on his way to a 22-ball 43.

But Jaydev Unadkat’s team was completely in control once it rocketed to 73 for one in six overs. Desai went on to reach his fifty off 37 balls, courtesy a pull that raced into the vast expanse of green between long-on and deep midwicket for a boundary.

The only phase where Saurashtra may have had a few jitters is when it lost three wickets between the 13th and 16th over, but Vishvarajsinh Jadeja finished proceedings in style with a six towards long-on.