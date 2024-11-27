Rohit Sharma’s men flew into Australia’s capital on Wednesday night while Virat Kohli arrived earlier. After the recent first Test at Perth’s Optus Stadium which India won by 295 runs, the visitors are scheduled to play against the Prime Minister’s XI here at the Manuka Oval on November 30 and December 1.

The day-and-night contest is also a preparatory exercise for the second Test that would be played under lights at Adelaide from December 6.

Rohit was unavailable for the series opener in Perth, which began on November 22, due to personal reasons. In his absence, pacer Jasprit Bumrah led the team.

India won the toss and chose to bat but could only post a total of 150 in the first innings. However, Bumrah’s five-wicket haul helped the visitor gain a 46-run lead as the host was dismissed for just 104.

In the second innings, opener KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal put up a solid opening partnership of 201. India declared on 487 for 6 courtesy centuries from Jaiswal (161) and Kohli (100 not out) to set Australia a daunting target of 534.

Australia did better with the bat in its second innings as Travis Head (89) and Mitchell Marsh (47) had a sixth-wicket stand of 82 but it was not enough to avoid a heavy defeat inside four days.