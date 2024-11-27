 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Indian team arrives at Canberra for day-night match against Prime Minister’s XI

The day-and-night contest against the Prime Minister’s XI is a preparatory exercise for the second Test that would be played under lights at Adelaide from December 6.

Published : Nov 27, 2024 17:24 IST , CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - 1 MIN READ

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
FILE PHOTO: Rohit Sharma-led Indian team reached Canberra on Wednesday night ahead of a day-night match against the Prime Minister’s XI on November 30 and December 1.
FILE PHOTO: Rohit Sharma-led Indian team reached Canberra on Wednesday night ahead of a day-night match against the Prime Minister’s XI on November 30 and December 1. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Rohit Sharma-led Indian team reached Canberra on Wednesday night ahead of a day-night match against the Prime Minister’s XI on November 30 and December 1. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/THE HINDU

Rohit Sharma’s men flew into Australia’s capital on Wednesday night while Virat Kohli arrived earlier. After the recent first Test at Perth’s Optus Stadium which India won by 295 runs, the visitors are scheduled to play against the Prime Minister’s XI here at the Manuka Oval on November 30 and December 1.

The day-and-night contest is also a preparatory exercise for the second Test that would be played under lights at Adelaide from December 6.

Rohit was unavailable for the series opener in Perth, which began on November 22, due to personal reasons. In his absence, pacer Jasprit Bumrah led the team.

READ | Gautam Gambhir returns home due to family emergency; to return before 2nd Test

India won the toss and chose to bat but could only post a total of 150 in the first innings. However, Bumrah’s five-wicket haul helped the visitor gain a 46-run lead as the host was dismissed for just 104.

In the second innings, opener KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal put up a solid opening partnership of 201. India declared on 487 for 6 courtesy centuries from Jaiswal (161) and Kohli (100 not out) to set Australia a daunting target of 534.

Australia did better with the bat in its second innings as Travis Head (89) and Mitchell Marsh (47) had a sixth-wicket stand of 82 but it was not enough to avoid a heavy defeat inside four days.

Related stories

Related Topics

Border-Gavaskar Trophy /

Rohit Sharma /

Virat Kohli /

Australia vs India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Indian team arrives at Canberra for day-night match against Prime Minister’s XI
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  2. D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship LIVE Updates, Game 3: Gukesh in better position, time advantage against Ding
    Team Sportstar
  3. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25: Rajasthan hands Hyderabad second consecutive loss
    Sahil Mathur
  4. Pro Kabaddi League 11 playoffs and final to be held in Pune
    Team Sportstar
  5. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Rohan Kunnummal, Sachin Baby lead Kerala to dominant victory over Nagaland
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Indian team arrives at Canberra for day-night match against Prime Minister’s XI
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  2. Jasprit Bumrah is going to go down as potentially the best fast bowler of all time: Glenn Maxwell
    Team Sportstar
  3. SA vs SL LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 1: South Africa 80/4 as rain delays start of session 2
    Team Sportstar
  4. Australia team for second Test vs India: Beau Webster likely to receive call-up amid Marsh injury concerns
    Team Sportstar
  5. Here’s what Maxwell has to say about Jaiswal after his first Test hundred in Australia
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Indian team arrives at Canberra for day-night match against Prime Minister’s XI
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  2. D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship LIVE Updates, Game 3: Gukesh in better position, time advantage against Ding
    Team Sportstar
  3. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25: Rajasthan hands Hyderabad second consecutive loss
    Sahil Mathur
  4. Pro Kabaddi League 11 playoffs and final to be held in Pune
    Team Sportstar
  5. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Rohan Kunnummal, Sachin Baby lead Kerala to dominant victory over Nagaland
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment