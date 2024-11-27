ICC Rankings: Bumrah returns to top spot, Jaiswal moves up to second after Perth Test win

Jasprit Bumrah returned to the No. 1 spot in the ICC Men’s Test Bowling Rankings while Yashasvi Jaiswal moved up to second amongst batters in the red-ball format on Wednesday.

Bumrah, the stand-in skipper in Rohit Sharma’s absence, led India to a 295-run win over Australia in Perth, the first Test of the five-match series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The right-arm pacer tok eight wickets in the fixture, climbing two spots and ahead of South Africa quick Kagiso Rabada and Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood to reclaim his position as the top-ranked bowler in Test cricket.

Bumrah first became World No. 1 in February this year after a nine-wicket haul against England and briefly returned to the top spot in October following the home series against Bangladesh, only to be overtaken by Rabada in recent weeks.

Bumrah reached a career-best 883 rating points, the highest rating points tally ever by an India seam bowler. Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin (904) and Ravindra Jadeja (899) are the only Indian bowlers to record higher points tallies. Ashwin and Jadeja, who did not feature in the Perth Test, gained and lost one spot respectively and are now fourth and seventh.

Mohammed Siraj, who supported Bumrah with five wickets, improved three places to 25th.

Opener Jaiswal failed to open his account in the first innings but bounced back with a brilliant knock of 161 in the second in Perth. He overtook Harry Brook and Kane Williamson to reach a career-best second position with a rating of 825, just 78 behind England’s Joe Root who is at the No. 1 spot.

Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 100 has lifted him nine spots to 13th position. KL Rahul has moved up from 60th to 49th while Nitish Kumar Reddy has entered the batting rankings in 74th position. Rishabh Pant continues to occupy the sixth spot.