Syed Modi International 2024: Sindhu, Lakshya through to second round

Top seeds PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen entered the second round of the Syed Modi International Super 300 badminton tournament after winning their respective matches on Wednesday.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu defeated Anmol Kharb 21-17, 21-15 in just 37 minutes, while Lakshya, on the other hand, beat Sholeh Aidil 21-12, 21-12.

Sindhu returns to the event after a two-year hiatus. She will face Ira Sharma, who defeated Deepshikha Singh 21-13, 21-19 in her opening match.

Kiran George, Ayush Shetty, and Meiraba Luwang Maisnam were the other Indians who progressed to the next round in the men’s singles event.

In the women’s singles, Malvika Bansod, Anupama Upadhyaya, Isharani Baruah, Devika Sihag, Unnati Hooda, Tasnim Mir and Shriyanshi Valishetty advanced.

-With inputs from PTI