 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Syed Modi International 2024: Satwik-Chirag pair pulls out on opening day; Sindhu eyes third title

In the men’s section, Lakshya Sen will begin his title challenge in the singles against Malaysian qualifier Sholeh Aidil, looking for his first triumph since the Canada Open in 2023.

Published : Nov 26, 2024 21:06 IST , Lucknow - 2 MINS READ

Uthra Ganesan
File photo: Indian duo Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy were scheduled to face the Chinese pair of Chen Xu Jun and Guo Ruo Han in the opening round.
File photo: Indian duo Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy were scheduled to face the Chinese pair of Chen Xu Jun and Guo Ruo Han in the opening round. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File photo: Indian duo Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy were scheduled to face the Chinese pair of Chen Xu Jun and Guo Ruo Han in the opening round. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Indian challenge at the Syed Modi International Super 300 badminton tournament suffered a setback after former World No. 1 pair and firm favourites for the title Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy withdrew on the opening day of the competition on Tuesday.

The Indian duo, returning to action for the first time since the Paris Olympics at the China Masters last week, had practised on Monday and was scheduled to face the Chinese pair of Chen Xu Jun and Guo Ruo Han in the opening round of the $210,000 event. However, they decided to give a walkover instead late on Tuesday evening even as the qualifying rounds in singles and mixed doubles main round kicked off at the Babu Banarasi Das Academy here.

While there was no official confirmation for the reasons for withdrawal, it is learnt that Rankireddy did not feel completely recovered from the shoulder injury that has been nagging him for a while now and the duo decided against playing here keeping in mind the upcoming season. The intensity of China Masters, a Super 750 event where the Indians reached the semifinals, also played a part in the decision.

Meanwhile, P.V. Sindhu, struggling with poor form all season and down to 19th in the world, will be hoping to find comfort in familiar surroundings as she targets a third title here. The 29-year-old, who lost in the Round of 16 at Paris, has failed to find form, losing in the quarterfinals at the Denmark Open, in the 2nd round at the Japan Masters and in the pre-quarterfinals at the China Masters.

ALSO READ | Having missed the Paris Olympics, Gayatri-Treesa duo have a point to prove in the BWF Finals

She will be up against talented youngster Anmol Kharb who, at 17, has won the Belgium and Poland International Challenge titles so far this year. Others in the main draw include World No. 36 Malvika Bansod, seeded 2nd here, and Aakarshi Kashyap in what is a depleted field after several withdrawals.

In the men’s section, Lakshya Sen will begin his title challenge in the singles against Malaysian qualifier Sholeh Aidil, looking for his first triumph since the Canada Open in 2023.

The 2021 World Championships bronze medallist lost in the bronze medal playoff at the Paris Olympics and will be keen to answer questions on his mental toughness. Priyanshu Rajawat, who lost in the first round at the China Masters, is seeded second with compatriot Kartikeya Gulshan Kumar.

Results (mixed doubles, Rd 1, Indians unless stated):
B. Sumeeth Reddy/Sikki Reddy bt Sunjith Subramanian/TR Gowri Krishna 21-10, 21-18; Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto bt Han Yu Zhang/Li Jing Bao (Chn) 12-21, 21-15, 21-17; Rohan Kapoor/Ruthvika Shivani Gadde bt Nithin HV/Anagha Aravinda Pai 21-14, 21-12; Rory Easton/Lizzie Tolman (Eng) bt Xun Liew/Pei Kee Go (Mal) 21-11, 18-21, 21-14; Zhi Hong Zhou/Jia Yi Yang (Chn) bt Sathwik Reddy Kanapuram/Viashnavi Khadkekar 21-9, 21-12; Chayanit Joshi/Kavya Gupta bt Bokka Navaneeth/Ritika Thaker 21-19, 22-20; Phuwanat Horbanluekit/Fungfa Korpthammakit (Tha) bt Ayush Agarwal/Shruti Mishra 21-14, 19-21, 21-17; Tien Ci Wong/Chiew Sien Lim (Tha) bt Venkat Gaurav Prasad/Juhi Dewangan 21-12, 21-10; Deep Rambhiya/Simran Singhi bt Ashith Surya/Amrutha Pramuthesh 21-15, 10-21, 23-21; Mohit Jaglan/Lakshita Jaglan bt Tarun Kona/Srikirhsna Priya Kudaravalli 19-21, 21-14, 21-11; Shaik Gouse/Maneesha K bt Nitin Kumar/Ridhi Kaur Toor 21-16, 12-21, 21-19; Vishnu Sreekumar/Aparna Balan bt Suraj Goala/Navdha Manglam 21-19, 21-11.

Related Topics

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy /

Chirag Shetty /

Lakshya Sen /

P. V. Sindhu

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates in action soon; Masanamuthu shines as Tamil Thalaivas defeats UP Yoddhas
    Team Sportstar
  2. Syed Modi International 2024: Satwik-Chirag pair pulls out on opening day; Sindhu eyes third title
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. Sri Lanka A to leave Pakistan tour midway due to political protests
    PTI
  4. Indian sports wrap, November 26: IGU likely to host Asia-Pacific events
    Team Sportstar
  5. Boppana, Nagal, Thombare to headline 43rd PSPB Inter-Unit Lawn Tennis Tournament in Pune
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Syed Modi International 2024: Satwik-Chirag pair pulls out on opening day; Sindhu eyes third title
    Uthra Ganesan
  2. Satwik-Chirag duo withdraws from Syed Modi International 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. Having missed the Paris Olympics, Gayatri-Treesa duo have a point to prove in the BWF Finals
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Syed Modi International 2024: Sindhu, Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag aim to end title drought
    PTI
  5. China Masters 2024: Olympic champion An Se-young defeats Gao Fangjie to win title
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates in action soon; Masanamuthu shines as Tamil Thalaivas defeats UP Yoddhas
    Team Sportstar
  2. Syed Modi International 2024: Satwik-Chirag pair pulls out on opening day; Sindhu eyes third title
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. Sri Lanka A to leave Pakistan tour midway due to political protests
    PTI
  4. Indian sports wrap, November 26: IGU likely to host Asia-Pacific events
    Team Sportstar
  5. Boppana, Nagal, Thombare to headline 43rd PSPB Inter-Unit Lawn Tennis Tournament in Pune
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment