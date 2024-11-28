Premier League 2024/25: Man City’s Rodri sets early return target after knee surgery

Manchester City midfielder Rodri said he is aiming to return from a serious knee injury before the end of the current campaign despite being ruled out for the season in September.
Rodri, who won the Ballon d’Or last month, underwent surgery after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury during a 2-2 draw at Arsenal, with manager Pep Guardiola saying he would not play again this season.
“My target is to come back this season,” the 28-year-old told The Rest is Football podcast in an episode published on Thursday.
“I think in terms of my mentality it’s going to be positive for me to not give up the season and throw it. I don’t know when ... my target is six, seven months, but the physios, they will dictate.”
Manchester City is second in the Premier League and will look to reduce the eight-point gap to Liverpool when it visits the leader on Sunday.
