Serie A 2024/25: Netherlands’ Dumfries extends Inter Milan deal until 2028

Denzel Dumfries signed on Wednesday a three-year contract extension with Inter Milan which will keep the Netherlands full-back at the Serie A champions until 2028.

Inter did not say how much Dumfries would earn under the deal, simply saying in a short statement that his new contract expires on June 30, 2028.

Italian media report that Dumfries has been given a pay rise to four million euros ($4.2 million) a year as part of the new deal.

Since the 28-year-old signed for Inter from PSV Eindhoven in 2021 he has made 147 appearances and scored 13 goals.

Last season he was a key part of the team which won the Serie A title, and he has also won two Italian Cups.

Dumfries has played 15 times this term, scoring twice, with Inter second in Serie A and top of the Champions League table.