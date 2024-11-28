 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A 2024/25: Netherlands’ Dumfries extends Inter Milan deal until 2028

Since the 28-year-old signed for Inter from PSV Eindhoven in 2021 he has made 147 appearances and scored 13 goals.

Published : Nov 28, 2024 07:53 IST , Milan - 1 MIN READ

AFP
RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Henrichs in action with Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries during the Champions League match at the San Siro.
RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Henrichs in action with Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries during the Champions League match at the San Siro. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Henrichs in action with Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries during the Champions League match at the San Siro. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Denzel Dumfries signed on Wednesday a three-year contract extension with Inter Milan which will keep the Netherlands full-back at the Serie A champions until 2028.

Inter did not say how much Dumfries would earn under the deal, simply saying in a short statement that his new contract expires on June 30, 2028.

Italian media report that Dumfries has been given a pay rise to four million euros ($4.2 million) a year as part of the new deal.

Since the 28-year-old signed for Inter from PSV Eindhoven in 2021 he has made 147 appearances and scored 13 goals.

Last season he was a key part of the team which won the Serie A title, and he has also won two Italian Cups.

Dumfries has played 15 times this term, scoring twice, with Inter second in Serie A and top of the Champions League table.

Related stories

Related Topics

Inter Milan /

Denzel Dumfries /

Netherlands /

PSV Eindhoven

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A 2024/25: Netherlands’ Dumfries extends Inter Milan deal until 2028
    AFP
  2. Eduardo Camavinga injured in Real Madrid’s Champions League match against Liverpool
    AP
  3. UEL 2024/25: Israeli football team prepares for closed-door match in Hungary after attacks on fans in Amsterdam
    AP
  4. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Dortmund beats Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 to stay firmly on qualification course; Lille beats Bologna
    Reuters
  5. NZ vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1 LIVE updates: Williamson fifty takes New Zealand past 150; Bashir removes Rachin for 34
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Serie A 2024/25: Netherlands’ Dumfries extends Inter Milan deal until 2028
    AFP
  2. Lamine Yamal wins 2024 Golden Boy award after stellar year for Barcelona and Spain
    Reuters
  3. Luis Suarez signs to stay with Messi and Inter Miami for 2025 season
    AP
  4. Amorim vows to help Rashford, but says striker needs to want it also
    Reuters
  5. Guardiola clarifies worrying self-harm comment amid nightmare season with Man City
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A 2024/25: Netherlands’ Dumfries extends Inter Milan deal until 2028
    AFP
  2. Eduardo Camavinga injured in Real Madrid’s Champions League match against Liverpool
    AP
  3. UEL 2024/25: Israeli football team prepares for closed-door match in Hungary after attacks on fans in Amsterdam
    AP
  4. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Dortmund beats Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 to stay firmly on qualification course; Lille beats Bologna
    Reuters
  5. NZ vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1 LIVE updates: Williamson fifty takes New Zealand past 150; Bashir removes Rachin for 34
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment