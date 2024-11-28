 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Eduardo Camavinga injured in Real Madrid’s Champions League match against Liverpool

The France international pulled up sharply as he chased the ball and fell to ground, holding the back of his left leg after appearing to hurt his hamstring.

Published : Nov 28, 2024 07:46 IST , Liverpool - 1 MIN READ

AP
Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga is assisted after getting injured during the Champions League match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at Anfield Stadium.
Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga is assisted after getting injured during the Champions League match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at Anfield Stadium. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga is assisted after getting injured during the Champions League match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at Anfield Stadium. | Photo Credit: AP

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga was injured and substituted off in the second half of his team’s 2-0 loss to Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The France international pulled up sharply as he chased the ball and fell to ground, holding the back of his left leg after appearing to hurt his hamstring.

He was briefly treated by Madrid’s medical staff before instructions were sent to the bench to bring on a replacement and Dani Ceballos came on as a substitute in the 57th minute at Anfield.

ALSO READ | Mbappe misses penalty as Liverpool wins 2-0 against Real Madrid

Camavinga was able to walk off the field but limped as he made his way to the locker room.

The 22-year-old Camavinga sustained knee injuries last season that ruled him out for long periods of the campaign.

The loss left Madrid in danger of being eliminated at the first phase of the new-look Champions League.

The defending champion is 24th in the standings, which is the last playoff spot for the round of 16, with the top eight advancing automatically.

Related stories

Related Topics

Real Madrid /

Eduardo Camavinga /

Liverpool /

UEFA Champions League 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Eduardo Camavinga injured in Real Madrid’s Champions League match against Liverpool
    AP
  2. UEL 2024/25: Israeli football team prepares for closed-door match in Hungary after attacks on fans in Amsterdam
    AP
  3. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Dortmund beats Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 to stay firmly on qualification course; Lille beats Bologna
    Reuters
  4. NZ vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1 LIVE updates: Williamson fifty takes New Zealand past 150; Bashir removes Rachin for 34
    Team Sportstar
  5. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Mbappe misses penalty as Liverpool wins 2-0 against Real Madrid
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. Eduardo Camavinga injured in Real Madrid’s Champions League match against Liverpool
    AP
  2. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Mbappe misses penalty as Liverpool wins 2-0 against Real Madrid
    AFP
  3. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Dortmund beats Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 to stay firmly on qualification course; Lille beats Bologna
    Reuters
  4. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Aston Villa plays out goalless draw against depleted Juventus
    Reuters
  5. Aston Villa vs Juventus highlights, AVL 0-0 JUV, Champions League 2024-25: Match finishes in a goalless draw
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Eduardo Camavinga injured in Real Madrid’s Champions League match against Liverpool
    AP
  2. UEL 2024/25: Israeli football team prepares for closed-door match in Hungary after attacks on fans in Amsterdam
    AP
  3. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Dortmund beats Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 to stay firmly on qualification course; Lille beats Bologna
    Reuters
  4. NZ vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1 LIVE updates: Williamson fifty takes New Zealand past 150; Bashir removes Rachin for 34
    Team Sportstar
  5. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Mbappe misses penalty as Liverpool wins 2-0 against Real Madrid
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment