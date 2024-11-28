Eduardo Camavinga injured in Real Madrid’s Champions League match against Liverpool

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga was injured and substituted off in the second half of his team’s 2-0 loss to Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The France international pulled up sharply as he chased the ball and fell to ground, holding the back of his left leg after appearing to hurt his hamstring.

He was briefly treated by Madrid’s medical staff before instructions were sent to the bench to bring on a replacement and Dani Ceballos came on as a substitute in the 57th minute at Anfield.

Camavinga was able to walk off the field but limped as he made his way to the locker room.

The 22-year-old Camavinga sustained knee injuries last season that ruled him out for long periods of the campaign.

The loss left Madrid in danger of being eliminated at the first phase of the new-look Champions League.

The defending champion is 24th in the standings, which is the last playoff spot for the round of 16, with the top eight advancing automatically.