UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Aston Villa plays out goalless draw against depleted Juventus

Unai Emery’s Villa is ninth in the table after five games, while Juventus, which had only 14 outfield players available on Wednesday, is 17th.

Published : Nov 28, 2024 03:42 IST , BIRMINGHAM - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez applauds fans after the match.
Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez applauds fans after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez applauds fans after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Aston Villa had to settle for a 0-0 draw with Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday after a last-gasp effort by Morgan Rogers was chalked off for a foul on Juventus keeper Michele Di Gregorio.

Villa thought it had won it at the death to end a six-game winless streak when Di Gregorio failed to catch a free kick, but Diego Carlos fouled the Juventus keeper as Rogers was lashing the ball into the net, and boos poured out from Villa fans after the final whistle.

AS IT HAPPENED: Villa vs Juventus highlights

The match was far from a classic, with Juventus seemingly content to keep possession, and both sides squandered chances, with Villa’s best coming from Lucas Digne who hammered a free kick off the crossbar seconds before halftime.

Midway through the second half, Francisco Conceicao’s header from a corner looked destined for the back of Villa’s net but goalkeeper Emi Martinez dived to get his fingertips to the ball.

Unai Emery’s Villa, which had kicked off its Champions League campaign with three victories and three clean sheets, is ninth in the table after five games, while its Italian visitor, which had only 14 outfield players available on Wednesday, is 17th.

