UCL 2024-25: What happened the last time Real Madrid faced Liverpool in the Champions League?

Madrid, 15-time winners of the continental club event, has had a stuttering start to the new league phase, winning only two out of its opening four encounters.

Published : Nov 27, 2024 16:13 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Real Madrid’s French forward Karim Benzema celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg football match between Real Madrid CF and Liverpool FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.
FILE PHOTO: Real Madrid’s French forward Karim Benzema celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg football match between Real Madrid CF and Liverpool FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Real Madrid’s French forward Karim Benzema celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg football match between Real Madrid CF and Liverpool FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. | Photo Credit: AFP

Anfield will play host to a clash of UEFA Champions League royalty when Real Madrid visits Liverpool for a league stage fixture on Wednesday.

Madrid, 15-time winners of the continental club event, has had a stuttering start to the new league phase, winning only two out of its opening four encounters.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side suffered reverses against Lille and AC Milan leaving the team in 21st place in the table, just within the cutoff for the knockout rounds.

Liverpool on the the other hand has had a flying start to life under Arne Slot as the Merseysiders enjoy a handsome lead atop the Premier League table. The team has had a hundred per cent record in the UCL so far this season, currently sitting in third place.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Head-to-head record
Real Madrid wins: 7
Draws: 1
Liverpool wins: 0

The previous meeting between the two teams took place during the Round of 16 phase in the 2022/23 season. Real Madrid took control of the two-legged tie with a come-from-behind 5-2 rout at Anfield with braces from Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr interspersed by an Eder Militao goal.

The result of the tie was a foregone conclusion when Jurgen Klopp’s men visited the Santiago Bernabeu almost a month later. Despite having ample chances to put the game to bed during the first half, Madrid needed a scruffy goal from Benzema in the 78th minute following a failed attempt at a shot from Vinicius to eke out a 1-0 win.

