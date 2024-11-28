 />
NZ vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1 LIVE updates: England wins toss, chooses to bowl

NZ vs ENG: Follow live score updates from Day 1 of the 1st Test between New Zealand and England from the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand. 

Updated : Nov 28, 2024 04:05 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
New Zealand's Kane Williamson (L) talks with teammate Tom Latham during a training session one day before the first Test cricket match between England and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on November 27, 2024.
New Zealand’s Kane Williamson (L) talks with teammate Tom Latham during a training session one day before the first Test cricket match between England and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on November 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

New Zealand’s Kane Williamson (L) talks with teammate Tom Latham during a training session one day before the first Test cricket match between England and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on November 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates from Day 1 of the 1st Test between New Zealand and England from the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand. 

LIVE UPDATES

PREVIEW

All-rounder Nathan Smith will make his test debut for New Zealand in the series-opener against England two weeks after playing his first internationals in the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham also confirmed batsman Will Young will make way for former captain Kane Williamson who returns to action in Christchurch on Thursday after missing the Black Caps’ triumphant tour of India due to injury.

Smith’s selection continues his rapid rise in New Zealand cricket ranks, having earned his first national contract in September before playing a single international.

The seam-bowling 26-year-old topped the wickets charts in New Zealand’s First Class Plunket Shield competition this season, with 33 dismissals for Wellington in the 2023/24 season.

“He’s someone that has deserved his opportunity over a period of time and it’s a really exciting challenge for him in a great series,” Latham told reporters at Hagley Oval on Wednesday.

“We’re looking forward to getting behind him.”

Young’s omission will be a bitter pill to swallow after the top order batter was player-of-the-series against India.

He scored 244 runs at an average of 48.80 batting at number three on the tour, having replaced master batsman Williamson who was ruled out of the series by a groin injury.

Latham said Young was unlucky to miss out against England.

“He did a great job for us .... He’s been fantastic over the last period of time but having someone like Kane come back in, it boosts the side with the calibre of player that he is,” added Latham.

New Zealand and England split a memorable two-match series 1-1 in Mount Maunganui and Wellington on the last tour of Ben Stokes’s squad in February, 2023.

The current series returns to Wellington for the second test starting December 6 before finishing off with the third match in Hamilton from December 14.

A series sweep could secure New Zealand a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final and a chance of reclaiming the trophy they won by beating India in 2021.

Latham said his team were not concerned about the bigger picture, though, and were now only focusing on the days ahead at Hagley Oval.

“If we get into that position of getting a chance (for the WTC final), then that’s great, but I think that’s a by-product of doing the things that we do well over a period of time,” he said.

LIVE STREAMING INFO

New Zealand vs England 1st Test match live streaming will be available on the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
