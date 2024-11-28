UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Dortmund beats Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 to stay firmly on qualification course

Borussia Dortmund eased past hosts Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday to stay firmly on course for a top-eight finish and automatic qualification to the knockout stage.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens fired last year’s finalists into a deserved lead in the 41st minute before the unmarked Ramy Bensebaini headed in their second goal in the 56th.

ALSO READ: Aston Villa plays out goalless draw against depleted Juventus

Forward Serhou Guirassy, back after a short illness, also got on the scoresheet in the 90th, slotting in after coming on as a substitute.

The Ruhr valley club, which also hit the woodwork twice, has now won four of its five matches in the competition this season and is on 12 points in fourth place with three games left. Dinamo is on seven points.

The top eight teams automatically qualify for the knockout stage while the next 16 teams go into qualification playoffs