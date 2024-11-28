 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Dortmund beats Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 to stay firmly on qualification course

The Ruhr valley club, which also hit the woodwork twice, has now won four of its five matches in the competition this season and is on 12 points in fourth place with three games left. Dinamo is on seven points.

Published : Nov 28, 2024 03:49 IST , ZAGREB - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Borussia Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates.
Borussia Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Borussia Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Borussia Dortmund eased past hosts Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday to stay firmly on course for a top-eight finish and automatic qualification to the knockout stage.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens fired last year’s finalists into a deserved lead in the 41st minute before the unmarked Ramy Bensebaini headed in their second goal in the 56th.

ALSO READ: Aston Villa plays out goalless draw against depleted Juventus

Forward Serhou Guirassy, back after a short illness, also got on the scoresheet in the 90th, slotting in after coming on as a substitute.

The Ruhr valley club, which also hit the woodwork twice, has now won four of its five matches in the competition this season and is on 12 points in fourth place with three games left. Dinamo is on seven points.

The top eight teams automatically qualify for the knockout stage while the next 16 teams go into qualification playoffs

Related Topics

Borussia Dortmund /

Dinamo Zagreb /

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 /

UEFA Champions League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Aston Villa vs Juventus highlights, AVL 0-0 JUV, Champions League 2024-25: Match finishes in a goalless draw
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Dortmund beats Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 to stay firmly on qualification course
    Reuters
  3. NZ vs ENG 1st Test LIVE updates: England wins toss, chooses to bowl
    Team Sportstar
  4. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Aston Villa plays out goalless draw against depleted Juventus
    Reuters
  5. Liverpool vs Real Madrid highlights, LIV 2-0 RMA, Champions League 2024-25: Mac Allister, Gakpo goals guide Reds to win and top of the table
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Dortmund beats Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 to stay firmly on qualification course
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Aston Villa plays out goalless draw against depleted Juventus
    Reuters
  3. Aston Villa vs Juventus highlights, AVL 0-0 JUV, Champions League 2024-25: Match finishes in a goalless draw
    Team Sportstar
  4. Liverpool vs Real Madrid highlights, LIV 2-0 RMA, Champions League 2024-25: Mac Allister, Gakpo goals guide Reds to win and top of the table
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bayern Munich apologises after fans display banner attacking PSG president Al-Khelaifi
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Aston Villa vs Juventus highlights, AVL 0-0 JUV, Champions League 2024-25: Match finishes in a goalless draw
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Dortmund beats Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 to stay firmly on qualification course
    Reuters
  3. NZ vs ENG 1st Test LIVE updates: England wins toss, chooses to bowl
    Team Sportstar
  4. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Aston Villa plays out goalless draw against depleted Juventus
    Reuters
  5. Liverpool vs Real Madrid highlights, LIV 2-0 RMA, Champions League 2024-25: Mac Allister, Gakpo goals guide Reds to win and top of the table
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment