Liverpool vs Real Madrid LIVE Champions League 2024-25 updates: Lineups out; Mbappe, Salah start; LIV v RMA; Score; 1:30 AM IST Kick-off

LIV vs RMA: Follow the live score and updates from the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 clash between Liverpool and Manchester City from the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

Updated : Nov 28, 2024 00:59 IST

Team Sportstar
Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai and Mohamed Salah during training.
Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai and Mohamed Salah during training. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
lightbox-info

Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai and Mohamed Salah during training. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 clash between Liverpool and Manchester City from the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

  • November 28, 2024 00:40
    Head-to-Head Record!

    Previous meetings: 11


    Liverpool wins: 3


    Draws: 1


    Real Madrid wins: 7

  • November 28, 2024 00:17
    Liverpool starting line-up!

  • November 27, 2024 23:34
    Real Madrid starting line-up!
  • November 27, 2024 23:33
    PREVIEW

    Real Madrid playing Liverpool in the Champions League has twice in recent years been a final between arguably the two best teams in the competition.


    Their next meeting, however, finds two storied powers in starkly different positions at the midway point of the 36-team single-league standings format. One is in first place, and the other a lowly 18th. 


    It is not defending champion Madrid on top despite adding Kylian Mbappé to the roster that won a record-extending 15th European title in May. 


    Madrid has lost two of four games in the eight-round opening phase — and against teams that are far from challenging for domestic league titles: Lille and AC Milan.

