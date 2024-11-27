Liverpool vs Real Madrid LIVE Champions League 2024-25 updates: Lineups out; Mbappe, Salah start; LIV v RMA; Score; 1:30 AM IST Kick-off

- November 28, 2024 00:40Head-to-Head Record!
Previous meetings: 11
Liverpool wins: 3
Draws: 1
Real Madrid wins: 7
- November 28, 2024 00:17Liverpool starting line-up!
- November 27, 2024 23:34Real Madrid starting line-up!
Real Madrid playing Liverpool in the Champions League has twice in recent years been a final between arguably the two best teams in the competition.
Their next meeting, however, finds two storied powers in starkly different positions at the midway point of the 36-team single-league standings format. One is in first place, and the other a lowly 18th.
It is not defending champion Madrid on top despite adding Kylian Mbappé to the roster that won a record-extending 15th European title in May.
Madrid has lost two of four games in the eight-round opening phase — and against teams that are far from challenging for domestic league titles: Lille and AC Milan.
