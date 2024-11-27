Lamine Yamal wins 2024 Golden Boy award after stellar year for Barcelona and Spain

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal has won the 2024 Golden Boy award, capping a year in which he helped Spain win Euro 2024, and at 17 years and four months is the youngest-ever winner of the prize, Italian sports newspaper Tuttosport reported on Wednesday.
The award recognises players under the age of 21 playing in Europe, and Yamal was chosen ahead of Real Madrid’s Arda Guler and Paris St Germain’s Warren Zaire-Emery.
Yamal was named Young Player of Euro 2024 in Germany, where he became the youngest player to appear in the finals and his goal in the semi-final win over France made him the tournament’s youngest scorer.
He became the youngest player to win the Euros when Spain beat England 2-1 in the final, and at the Ballon d’Or ceremony last month he won the Kopa Trophy for best world player under 21, coming eighth in the overall award.
Yamal has continued his excellent form this season, scoring five goals in 12 league games for LaLiga leaders Barcelona, where he came through the club’s La Masia academy, like Lionel Messi.
England and Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham picked up the prize last season and past winners include France striker Kylian Mbappe and former England forward Wayne Rooney. Yamal is the fourth Barca player to win it after Gavi, Pedri and Messi.
Barcelona’s 18-year-old attacking midfielder Vicky Lopez won the Golden Girl award.
