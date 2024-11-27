ISL 2024-25: Chhetri enters record books as Bengaluru edges 2-1 win against Mohammedan

Sunil Chhetri’s brilliant performance helped Bengaluru FC pip Mohammedan Sporting 2-1 in an exciting Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 contest at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan here on Wednesday.

Maintaining a good rhythm, Mohammedan overcame its habit of slow starts and struck home through Cesar Manzoki before Chhetri became the first player to score against 15 different opponents and amend BFC’s poor record against debutant sides.

The home side drew first blood in the eighth minute as Manzoki met Mirjalol Kasimov’s corner. The ball bounced off the ground to enter the BFC net.

The match, witnessing several physical challenges and yellow cards, was controlled by MSC in the first half-an-hour. While its forwards kept up the pressure, its defenders, including Frenchman Florent Ogier, denied BFC any clear chances.

Closer to half-time, Ryan Williams, who saw MSC captain Zodingliana Ralte escaping a handball inside the box in the 43rd minute, had two fine chances which were blocked by Zuidika and Ogier, who played on with an injured head.

The BFC defence, including the hard-working Nikhil Poojary, thwarted MSC attempts while its forwards pressed hard in the second half.

Chhetri, coming on in the 53rd minute, saw two of his attempts getting blocked by goalkeeper Bhaskar Roy, who also blunted another one from Williams.

Manzoki’s inexplicable foul gifted BFC a penalty, and Chhetri’s low shot to Roy’s right drew parity.

The winner came in injury time when Chhetri’s header inside the net after a deflection off Ogier, frustrating the partisan crowd.

The win keeps BFC top with 20 points from nine outings, while Mohammedan SC languishes at the bottom in 12th with five points from eight matches.

The result: Mohammedan Sporting 1 (Manzoki 8) lost to Bengaluru FC 2 (Chhetri 82, Ogier OG-90+9).