Rohan Bopanna to play with Nicolas Barrientos at Australian Open 2025

Rohan Bopanna is set to play with Nicolas Barrientos at next year’s Australian Open, the top-ranked Indian men’s doubles player confirmed on social media.

World No. 49 Barrientos is a 37-year-old right-handed player from Colombia. He has won one doubles title on the ATP Tour.

The 44-year-old Bopanna, currently ranked 15th, won his maiden Major in men’s doubles in Melbourne last year with Matthew Ebden. It made Bopanna the oldest man ever to win a Grand Slam and also helped him to reach the top of the ATP Rankings.

READ | Novak Djokovic appoints Andy Murray as new coach for Australian Open

Bopanna’s two-year partnership with Australia’s Ebden ended after the duo crashed out of the ATP Finals in the group stage in Turin. The two had paired up at the start of the 2023 season and won four titles together while also finishing runner-up at US Open 2023.

Next year’s Australian Open will be held from January 12 to 26.