F1 to race at Monza until 2031

Monza has hosted a Grand Prix every year since the inaugural world championship in 1950, except in 1980 when the track was closed for renovations.

Published : Nov 27, 2024

Reuters
Ferrari fans celebrate on the track after Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc wins the Italian Grand Prix.
Ferrari fans celebrate on the track after Ferrari's Charles Leclerc wins the Italian Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Ferrari fans celebrate on the track after Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc wins the Italian Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Italian Grand Prix will remain on the Formula One calendar at least until 2031 as part of a six-year extension to the existing agreement, which runs through 2025, Formula One said on Wednesday.

Dubbed “The Temple of Speed”, Monza has hosted a Grand Prix every year since the inaugural world championship in 1950, except in 1980 when the track was closed for renovations.

“Monza is at the very heart of Formula One history and the atmosphere each year is unique as the Tifosi gather in huge numbers to cheer on Ferrari and the drivers,” said Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula One.

“The recent upgrades to the circuit’s infrastructure and the planned investment show a strong commitment to the long-term future of Formula One in Italy.”

READ | Verstappen captures fourth F1 championship after Mercedes sweep of Las Vegas Grand Prix

The circuit, built in 1922, is the home grand prix for Ferrari, who have won more times at Monza than any other team, with the latest victory coming this year when Charles Leclerc took the chequered flag.

